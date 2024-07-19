Share
News

Woman Tries New Strategy to Kill Bedbugs, Admits to Manslaughter After 11-Year-Old Neighbor Soon Drops Dead

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2024 at 3:18pm
Share

A London woman will not face jail time after admitting a chemical she used to kill bedbugs led to the death of an 11-year-old neighbor.

In 2021, Jesmin Akter, 34, used aluminum phosphide to address a bedbug infestation in her east London flat, according to Sky News. She brought the chemical from Italy, where it had been brought by her mother from Bangladesh.

Akter took her family out of the flat for 24 hours, but while she was gone, the chemical mixed with moisture to create phosphine, which is poisonous.

As a result, a neighbor’s child, Fatiha Sabrin was killed on the day she turned 11 years old.

Trending:
Why an Army Veteran Sold His Farm to Sail the World in Search of Rare Treasure

Akter admitted to manslaughter by committing an unlawful act and importing a regulated substance. She received a two-year suspended sentence and was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

At Akter’s sentencing, Judge Alexia Durran said: “Fatiha died on her 11th birthday. It is now a date that haunts her family,” according to the BBC.

“The sentence I impose will not bring Fatiha back and will seem inadequate to Fatiha’s family.”

Was this sentence fair?

“I understand you are overwhelmed with crippling guilt. It seems highly unlikely you will ever forget what happened to Fatiha was the result of your actions,” the judge said.

“A young life full of promise has been lost,” she said.

Durran noted that the landlord had failed to solve the problem, according to the U.K.’s Guardian

“The landlord had taken some action but it appears to have been rather cursory and the employees used to carry out the fumigation in the past do not appear to have been well trained or trained at all,” she said.

However, bringing the chemical aboard a plane from Italy could have led to a “catastrophic mid-air incident and put hundreds of lives at risk” if any had been released, she said.

Related:
Family of 5 Completely Shattered After Discovering Dad's Hidden Folder in Horrifying Situation

The court was told that other children in the area were unwell after the chemical was used.

On the day the girl died, she woke up at 4 a.m. with symptoms that included vomiting.

At 9:30, first responders were called, who advised her to take anti-diarrhea medicine. They were called again at 1:30. By 3:30 p.m., the girl had stopped breathing.

She was declared dead by 5 p.m.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Woman Tries New Strategy to Kill Bedbugs, Admits to Manslaughter After 11-Year-Old Neighbor Soon Drops Dead
Watch: Zuckerberg Ditches Biden, Says Trump Surviving Attack Is 'the Most Bada** Thing' He's Ever Seen
Trump Shooter Had Multiple Overseas Accounts at Time of Shooting, Congressman Says
Most of Trump's Security Detail at Rally Was Not Secret Service - DHS Assigned 'Unprepared and Inexperienced' People: Sen. Hawley
Family of 5 Completely Shattered After Discovering Dad's Hidden Folder in Horrifying Situation
See more...

Conversation