Woman's Teeth, Jaw Broken in Botched Dental Procedure - 'Dentist' Now Being Held on ICE Detainer

A Guatemalan national living in Houston, Texas, is facing charges after allegedly breaking a woman’s teeth and jaw while using pliers on her mouth in his apartment amid a fake dental scam.

Cesar Augusto Perez Mejia allegedly tried to give dental surgery to the victim on Sept. 30, 2024, according to KPRC-TV.

The woman went to the residence, apparently seeking dental care from Perez, who would charge $250 and above for dental services.

Beyond the haphazard dental surgery with the pair of pliers, Perez also reportedly placed the victim under anesthesia.

Perez is now in custody on an ICE detainer, which lets the agency detain the individual for as many as 48 hours after release, allowing officers to take him into federal custody for deportation, according to Texas Scorecard.

Perez has been charged with practicing dentistry without a license and aggravated assault, per KPRC-TV.

The suspect was arrested in February 2024 on an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Alejandra Moncada, Perez’s neighbor, said that the Guatemalan attacked her using a screwdriver.

“I was sitting down, and he came out with a screwdriver and was assaulting me. We had to call the cops, and when the cops came, he was still on a rampage,” Moncada described.

Moncada believed that Perez confused her for another woman.

“He told me that my older daughter shattered his car windows. The thing is that’s not true, because my kids are small,” Moncada continued.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told the Scorecard that Mejia is currently in Harris County Jail.

He is waiting for his next court appearance.

ICE has confirmed that the agency has an immigration hold on Perez.

The alleged attack came after the American Dental Association warned of an uptick in fake dental procedures conducted by those without licenses, KPRC-TV reported.

The organization said that improper dental procedures can cause issues like severe pain, nerve damage, and tooth loss.

Each individual state has a separate licensure program for dentists and dental hygienists.

The American Dental Association has a website with a map for those who want to search for licensed dentists in their respective areas.

