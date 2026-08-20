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Migrants, mainly Moroccan, gather in a protest asking for asylum in El Trampolin beach on Aug. 16, 2026, in Ceuta, Spain.
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Migrants, mainly Moroccan, gather in a protest asking for asylum in El Trampolin beach on Aug. 16, 2026, in Ceuta, Spain. (Adri Salido / Getty Images)

Women Desperate to Flee Spanish City of Ceuta as Rapes Explode in Wake of African Invasion

 By Samuel Short  August 20, 2026 at 6:15am
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Ceuta, Spain, is still dealing with the consequences of an invasion by 72,000 Moroccan migrants from July, with residents no longer feeling safe.

That month, the small, autonomous city located in North Africa was hit by an uncontrolled wave of invaders. The Telegraph reported Wednesday that of the 72,000 who came during the surge, 5,000 to 8,000 remain.

Tragically, but unsurprisingly, incidents of sexual abuse, specifically rapes, have been reported in the city. El Mundo reported that 15 rapes have occurred so far. The latest news came Friday night when three men who were apparently brothers tried to sexually abuse a 10-year-old girl.

Remix News and Views posted an interview with a resident of Ceuta, expressing her concern about the city being overrun and her feeling that the Spanish government has abandoned her. “Why do I have to leave my city?” she asked.

“The city where my mother gave birth to me, where I was raised and I want to raise my children.”

The woman stated it was now unsafe to walk down the street and expressed disbelief in what is happening. “I never thought I would have to live through this situation we’re facing. Never.”

She added, “People with children have had to leave here because they can’t take their kids down to a park. We are experiencing mental and psychological toll. Enough is enough.”

“We feel abandoned, and we are Spanish citizens.”

Visegrád 24 posted footage of Ceuta’s streets, showing the extent of the invaders’ lingering presence.

Related:
Invasion of Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Put Islamic Foot Wash Stations in Bathrooms

Why is the news of sexual violence unsurprising?

Where are the problems stemming from in Ceuta?

The answer is Islam.

Morocco is a Muslim country, with Muslims making up nearly the entirety of the population.

Islam’s prophet Muhammad took a child as his wife, consummating the marriage when she was nine. He also had concubines. It’s perfectly permissible in Islam to abuse women and young girls.

Ceuta is not alone. In June, the United Kingdom Rape Gang Inquiry Report found that 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to rape, gang rape, trafficking, forced conversion to Islam, pregnancies, and lasting trauma.

Christian Europe fought these barbarians for centuries to keep them from invading. Public officials now appallingly let them in.

Islam has not changed. In tolerating it, Europe has forgotten its history.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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