Women Desperate to Flee Spanish City of Ceuta as Rapes Explode in Wake of African Invasion

Ceuta, Spain, is still dealing with the consequences of an invasion by 72,000 Moroccan migrants from July, with residents no longer feeling safe.

That month, the small, autonomous city located in North Africa was hit by an uncontrolled wave of invaders. The Telegraph reported Wednesday that of the 72,000 who came during the surge, 5,000 to 8,000 remain.

Tragically, but unsurprisingly, incidents of sexual abuse, specifically rapes, have been reported in the city. El Mundo reported that 15 rapes have occurred so far. The latest news came Friday night when three men who were apparently brothers tried to sexually abuse a 10-year-old girl.

Remix News and Views posted an interview with a resident of Ceuta, expressing her concern about the city being overrun and her feeling that the Spanish government has abandoned her. “Why do I have to leave my city?” she asked.

“The city where my mother gave birth to me, where I was raised and I want to raise my children.”

🇪🇸🔴JUST IN: 15 rapes have now been reported in Ceuta since the mass migrant invasion at the end of July, including a 10-year-old girl, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo. Spanish women are now reportedly fleeing the city. “Why do I have to leave my city, the city where my… pic.twitter.com/mgN9HVN64k — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 17, 2026

The woman stated it was now unsafe to walk down the street and expressed disbelief in what is happening. “I never thought I would have to live through this situation we’re facing. Never.”

She added, “People with children have had to leave here because they can’t take their kids down to a park. We are experiencing mental and psychological toll. Enough is enough.”

“We feel abandoned, and we are Spanish citizens.”

Visegrád 24 posted footage of Ceuta’s streets, showing the extent of the invaders’ lingering presence.

They told us Ceuta was back to normal after the invasion of 70 000 illegal migrants 3 weeks ago. This is how the streets of Ceuta look like now pic.twitter.com/sczsrC48eu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2026

Why is the news of sexual violence unsurprising?

Where are the problems stemming from in Ceuta?

The answer is Islam.

Morocco is a Muslim country, with Muslims making up nearly the entirety of the population.

Islam’s prophet Muhammad took a child as his wife, consummating the marriage when she was nine. He also had concubines. It’s perfectly permissible in Islam to abuse women and young girls.

Ceuta is not alone. In June, the United Kingdom Rape Gang Inquiry Report found that 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to rape, gang rape, trafficking, forced conversion to Islam, pregnancies, and lasting trauma.

Christian Europe fought these barbarians for centuries to keep them from invading. Public officials now appallingly let them in.

Islam has not changed. In tolerating it, Europe has forgotten its history.

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