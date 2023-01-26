World-Famous UFC Fighter Accused of Attacking Woman on His Boat, Forcing Her to Jump Overboard - Report

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is being investigated over allegations he attacked a woman on a boat in Spain last summer.

According to the allegations, a woman claims McGregor “punched her and threatened to drown her,” according to ESPN.

A representative for McGregor denied the allegations.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” McGregor representative Karen Kessler said in a statement.

According to a translated version of a report in the Spanish-language publication Ultima Hora, the woman said she knew him from the neighborhood where McGregor, a Dublin native, lived before he was a fighter.

She said on the night in question, McGregor invited her to a party. Very early on July 17, 2022, she said McGregor invited her to join him and his party on his yacht. The woman said McGregor’s girlfriend, Dee Devlin, was among those at the party.

The woman, whose name is not given, said Devlin went to sleep while she, McGregor and two other people remained on deck.

The complaint against McGregor said that he insulted her and criticized her appearance.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that the woman believes the trigger for the attack was when she tried to get a friend who was on the yacht to help her.

“His whole behavior changed, and he became very aggressive,” the woman said, according to Ultima Hora.

She claimed she was kicked below her navel and punched in the face.

She alleged he then said, “I’m going to drown you, who do you think you are?”

The woman said she then jumped into the water, where she was eventually rescued by the Red Cross.

The report said that the woman initially told police that McGregor was not the individual who assaulted her.

The complaint was dismissed at the time. The woman explained that at the time she was interviewed by police, she only had a bikini for clothing and wanted to simply get away.

Upon her return to Ireland, she filed a police report and has since given police names in an effort to substantiate her claim, according to the report.

McGregor had been accused of sexual assault in France in 2020, but the case against him was dropped, according to Yahoo Sports. In 2019, he paid $1,120 to settle an assault charge after an incident in a Dublin bar.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.