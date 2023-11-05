World Series Champ Evan Carter Released 'Jesus Won' Shirts to Support Great Causes in Hometown

Texas Rangers left fielder Evan Carter is challenging fans to show their faith the way he does.

Carter, who debuted with the World Series champions in September, had a torrid post-season.

Carter hit .300 in 17 post-season games with one home run and six runs batted in. The 21-year-old hit 286 with three doubles and an RBI in the World Series, according to Sports Spectrum.

But that’s not what sets him apart.

Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter made his MLB debut wearing a t-shirt with the simple message, “JESUS WON”. There is no greater victory in this world than the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.#JesusWon @Rangers pic.twitter.com/9sxoygvQ8t — Senator Bryan Hughes (@SenBryanHughes) November 4, 2023

Carter’s left arm has a tattoo reading, “God is greater than the highs and lows.” A bracelet he wears carries the message “I AM SECOND,” in a reference to God being first, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

During an interview in September, he wore a shirt that said “Jesus Won” in Rangers colors. He’s now taking those to the big time.

“Get your Jesus Won shirt, support a great cause!” Carter posted on his Instagram page.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EC (@evancarter)



“My wife and I have partnered with FCA to bring the Jesus Won T-Shirt to you, and to support a great cause,” he wrote.

“You can represent the Texas Rangers by purchasing a blue and red shirt, or for our hometown people there is an orange and black option to represent the colors of local schools in our area. Both will have ‘EC 32’ on the sleeve. Proceeds will help fund the programs below,” he added.

Carter said he wants to do something good with the status he has achieved while playing for the only Major League team not to host a so-called “Pride Night.”

“Our mission is to use the platform that baseball has blessed us with to give back to our community in Carter County, TN. Proceeds from your purchase of a Jesus Won t-shirt will jointly benefit two incredible programs in our community,” identifying a program at his church for low-income children and another to help you baseball players in his areas. Carter noted that replicas of the short not ordered from his site will not help charity.

‘JESUS WON’: Message Texas Rangers Evan Carter shares loud, proud after World Series win https://t.co/Mu20Zka8gE — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) November 3, 2023

During his initial interview as a major leaguer, he told the media, “I’m grateful. I thank God for this opportunity,” according to the Daily Citizen.

His wife, Kaylan, later told a reporter, “All the glory to God. Without Him we wouldn’t be here.”

Carter previously cited God’s will after being drafted 50th overall in the 2020 MLB draft.

“I believe God’s got a plan for me,” he said of his vocation, according to MLB.com.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.