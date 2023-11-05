World Series Champ Evan Carter Released 'Jesus Won' Shirts to Support Great Causes in Hometown
Texas Rangers left fielder Evan Carter is challenging fans to show their faith the way he does.
Carter, who debuted with the World Series champions in September, had a torrid post-season.
Carter hit .300 in 17 post-season games with one home run and six runs batted in. The 21-year-old hit 286 with three doubles and an RBI in the World Series, according to Sports Spectrum.
But that’s not what sets him apart.
Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter made his MLB debut wearing a t-shirt with the simple message, “JESUS WON”.
Carter’s left arm has a tattoo reading, “God is greater than the highs and lows.” A bracelet he wears carries the message “I AM SECOND,” in a reference to God being first, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
During an interview in September, he wore a shirt that said “Jesus Won” in Rangers colors. He’s now taking those to the big time.
“Get your Jesus Won shirt, support a great cause!” Carter posted on his Instagram page.
“My wife and I have partnered with FCA to bring the Jesus Won T-Shirt to you, and to support a great cause,” he wrote.
“You can represent the Texas Rangers by purchasing a blue and red shirt, or for our hometown people there is an orange and black option to represent the colors of local schools in our area. Both will have ‘EC 32’ on the sleeve. Proceeds will help fund the programs below,” he added.
Carter said he wants to do something good with the status he has achieved while playing for the only Major League team not to host a so-called “Pride Night.”
“Our mission is to use the platform that baseball has blessed us with to give back to our community in Carter County, TN. Proceeds from your purchase of a Jesus Won t-shirt will jointly benefit two incredible programs in our community,” identifying a program at his church for low-income children and another to help you baseball players in his areas. Carter noted that replicas of the short not ordered from his site will not help charity.
During his initial interview as a major leaguer, he told the media, “I’m grateful. I thank God for this opportunity,” according to the Daily Citizen.
His wife, Kaylan, later told a reporter, “All the glory to God. Without Him we wouldn’t be here.”
Carter previously cited God’s will after being drafted 50th overall in the 2020 MLB draft.
“I believe God’s got a plan for me,” he said of his vocation, according to MLB.com.
