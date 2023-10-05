A Texas Rangers rookie who delivered clutch hits in his team’s wild-card playoff sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays this week isn’t afraid to share his faith.

Outfielder Evan Carter went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in a series that saw the Rangers advance to the American League Divisional Series.

The 21-year-old from Elizabethton, Tennessee, also hit a home run in the Rangers’ decisive 7-1 victory Wednesday.

Texas Rangers Evan Carter starts his career postseason 3/4 with 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 walks, 1 HBP, 1 home run & 2 RBI: pic.twitter.com/XL991j1pol — Desert Dweller Sports Network (@DesertDwellerSN) October 5, 2023

In addition to his impressive performance at the plate, Carter made a diving catch to prevent a base hit in Tuesday’s opening game of the AL wild-card series.

He had worn a shirt expressing his faith in Jesus Christ before his big-league debut on Sep. 8.

“Jesus Won,” the shirt read.

the man of the hour pic.twitter.com/y8TWF4ESe2 — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) September 8, 2023

He also expressed his gratitude for the chance to play Major League Baseball, saying, “I’m grateful. I thank God for the opportunity.”







Carter’s wife, Kaylan, attributed his success in professional baseball to his Christian faith.

“All the glory to God. Without him, we wouldn’t be here,” she said, according to the Daily Citizen.

Three days after his debut, Carter would hit his first home run in the majors. He would hit four more in September.

Carter has had a hot batting average of .306 after his September call-up, helping to buoy the Rangers’ playoff hunt amid fierce competition from the Houston Astros.

Rangers rookie Evan Carter entered the MLB stage wearing a “Jesus Won” shirt and has hit .306 since being called up, helping Texas to its 1st playoff appearance since 2016. “I’m grateful,” he said prior to his debut. “I thank God for this opportunity.”https://t.co/Z8TT93X0gT — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) October 3, 2023

Carter previously cited God’s will after being drafted 50th overall in the 2020 MLB draft.

“I believe God’s got a plan for me,” he said of his vocation, according to MLB.com.

The Rangers are slated to begin their best-of-five divisional series Saturday in Baltimore. The Orioles finished with an AL-best record of 101-61.

