World Series Champion Rangers Stick to Their Guns, Announce Faith and Family Night but No LGBT Night for 2024
The Texas Rangers won their first World Series in 2023. They also won new fans among conservatives, and they appear likely to hold onto those supporters.
Among the 30 MLB clubs last season, only Texas refused to hold an LGBT-themed “Pride Night.”
Now, as they prepare to defend their title, the Rangers will enter the 2024 season once again without a scheduled “Pride Night” but with a special Faith & Family Day.
Better yet, the team will host Faith & Family Day during so-called “Pride Month” when the San Francisco Giants visit Texas on June 9.
In addition, Rangers community nights will include two military appreciation days and two first responders nights. Meanwhile, 2024 theme nights will feature bobblehead and ballcap giveaways but, again, no celebration of the LGBT movement.
As one would expect, the schedule prompted a few meltdowns from leftists on social media.
One X user named Natalie, whose profile includes “she/they” pronouns, voiced disapproval without much subtlety.
“the rangers put ‘faith and family night’ during Pride Month. they shall pay for their crimes,” Natalie posted on Wednesday.
the rangers put “faith and family night” during Pride Month
they shall pay for their crimes https://t.co/FgiJApzZTY
— Natalie 🏳️⚧️ (@FalcoNat38) January 4, 2024
Griping from narcissists and the mentally ill, however, does nothing to diminish the Rangers’ multi-faceted achievement.
In November, Texas defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series 4-1.
Furthermore, not only did they resist pressure from LGBT activists and other virtue-signalers, but in some cases they sent the opposite message.
Rookie outfielder Evan Carter debuted in September wearing a “Jesus Won” T-shirt, and he later joined forces with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to make the shirt available to purchase for charity.
Thus, the reigning World Series champions have earned Christians’ support. Even lifelong fans of other clubs have good reason to cheer for — and feel grateful to — the Rangers.
