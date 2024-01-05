World Series Champion Rangers Stick to Their Guns, Announce Faith and Family Night but No LGBT Night for 2024

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series in 2023. They also won new fans among conservatives, and they appear likely to hold onto those supporters.

Among the 30 MLB clubs last season, only Texas refused to hold an LGBT-themed “Pride Night.”

Now, as they prepare to defend their title, the Rangers will enter the 2024 season once again without a scheduled “Pride Night” but with a special Faith & Family Day.

Better yet, the team will host Faith & Family Day during so-called “Pride Month” when the San Francisco Giants visit Texas on June 9.

In addition, Rangers community nights will include two military appreciation days and two first responders nights. Meanwhile, 2024 theme nights will feature bobblehead and ballcap giveaways but, again, no celebration of the LGBT movement.

As one would expect, the schedule prompted a few meltdowns from leftists on social media.

One X user named Natalie, whose profile includes “she/they” pronouns, voiced disapproval without much subtlety.

“the rangers put ‘faith and family night’ during Pride Month. they shall pay for their crimes,” Natalie posted on Wednesday.

the rangers put “faith and family night” during Pride Month they shall pay for their crimes https://t.co/FgiJApzZTY — Natalie 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FalcoNat38) January 4, 2024

Griping from narcissists and the mentally ill, however, does nothing to diminish the Rangers’ multi-faceted achievement.

In November, Texas defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series 4-1.

Furthermore, not only did they resist pressure from LGBT activists and other virtue-signalers, but in some cases they sent the opposite message.

Rookie outfielder Evan Carter debuted in September wearing a “Jesus Won” T-shirt, and he later joined forces with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to make the shirt available to purchase for charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EC (@evancarter)



Thus, the reigning World Series champions have earned Christians’ support. Even lifelong fans of other clubs have good reason to cheer for — and feel grateful to — the Rangers.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.