The World Is Waging War Against Globalist Elites – Could This Save the West?

What is happening in the Western world is scary and upsetting to many but exciting and full of promise to others. It might seem a banality to say the world is changing, but the world is changing — rapidly, inevitably, sometimes unpredictably and painfully. Those who don’t realize it, acknowledge it and adapt risk being overtaken by history.

In Europe and America we have seen a complete rejection of the old way of doing things. Populists (justly called “the forgotten”) are emerging everywhere as a force to be reckoned with. The reaction of the establishment has been hysterical, childish and unhinged. The accusations and forecasts of doom against Brexit in the UK, Trump in America, Salvini in Italy, Kurz in Austria, Akesson in Sweden, Orban in Hungary (all of whom epitomize the ongoing changes and are riding on them), are appalling when not laughable. Deplorables, racists, fascists, Nazis — no insult has been spared to label those who want only respect and consideration for themselves and their countries, but have been betrayed by their governments and by the intelligentsia now working full time for the elites.

Despite multiculturalism’s total and abject failure and the suffering caused by the excesses of globalism, global elites have used every trick, insult, deployment of thugs, enlisting of Hollywood types, sportspersons, TV personalities, journalists and even Miss America contestants to defend the status quo. Not even events such as funerals or commemoration of tragedies are sacred anymore but become opportunities to threaten, offend, score political points and rally voters. Moreover, the “Big Ones” like Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter continue to oppose Trump notwithstanding the revival of the economy, obviously more interested in H-1B visas than in anything else, while Nike, Apple, Levi’s Strauss and Co. hate to put at risk their slave labor supply chains abroad.

Most recently, the discredited and ineffectual UN is accusing Italy of human rights abuses and racism against illegals, while (don’t laugh) electing Saudi Arabia to the Women Rights Commission and more recently to the Executive Board of UN Women (United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women).

People are not stupid and this behavior, thank goodness, backfires most of the time. However, what is worrying is not their ridiculous antics, but the fact that in their desperation they are increasingly and dangerously inching toward anti-democratic positions such as censorship (social communications systems like those mentioned above reflect and feed their bubble), the leaking of fake information or made up documents (a New York Times reduced to Alex Jones’ style of conspiracy-peddling), the use of the judiciary to thwart the plans of political opponents, or even worse to suggest Democracy and universal suffrage should be scrapped (or the Electoral College in the U.S.) in favor of more useful — that is, cynically exploitable — political systems (non-elected European Union anyone?).

TRENDING: Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Trump haters are a case in point: How else can you explain why a booming economy, increased security and a realistic foreign policy would trigger abnormal reactions, criminal threats and ridiculous statements?

It should be pointed out that Trump’s undeniable successes have been achieved despite a conservative fifth column, despite an out of control Deep State (as confirmed by The Times “anonymous source”), despite the relentless albeit inconclusive Mueller investigation, despite a 90 percent negative media, despite a noxious legacy still in the process of being dismantled and despite a progressive culture of identity politics, victimhood and entitlements expectations.

Nevertheless, these are some of the results President Trump has achieved to date:

1. An economy growing at 4.2 percent

Do you think the global elites will ultimately fail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

2. Jobless claims (unemployment subsidies) at a 50 year low

3. Minority unemployment at a historical low

4. Manufacturing jobs making a comeback

5. Wages increased by 2.9 percent year over year to the highest level since April 2009

6. Reduced illegal immigration

RELATED: A Nation in Turmoil Must Choose Civility

7. Four-hundred percent increase in black-owned businesses

8. Black approval for Trump is now 36 percent (Rasmussen). Approval from Hispanics and Asians have increased as well thanks to more jobs and a better economy

9. Drastic reduction of job stifling regulations

10. Jerusalem recognized as the capital of Israel (a law approved in 1995 and never implemented)

11. Cutting funds to UNRWA (do Prussians, ME Jews, Volga Germans have refugee status after 70 years?)

12. ISIS losing virtually all of its territory

13. Appointment of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed this month), more than 75 federal judges and 26 appeals judges

14. The Keystone Pipeline finally under construction, ANWR oil fields to be reopened

15. Concrete moves to equalize trade balance with other countries to the point of proposing to abolish tariffs

16. NATO countries finally increasing the budget by $10 billion

And many, many more.

You can see why any spin the media wants to put on these numbers or attempts to disparage Trump’s performance are completely ludicrous.

We should also list under “successes” the slow and laborious (the difficult circumstances and the potential reward justify it) denuclearization of North Korea, the mounting pressure on Iran’s regime whose economy is imploding, the withdrawing from the JCPOA, the worst possible agreement with an enemy which only an Obama desperate for some kind of legacy could have pushed through, and last but not least the scrapping of the Paris Climate Accord.

This last issue highlights unequivocally the globalists’ hypocrisy. As we all know, emerging countries are cheating (some would say understandably) on their numbers about CO2 emissions as they rush to develop their economies, but few know that Germany, who jointly proclaimed with Emmanuel Macron “the Paris Climate Treaty is irreversible and cannot be renegotiated” and blasted Trump for his withdrawal, “on August 20th, 2017, removed her own country from the primary treaty demands. Five months later, on January 2018, again Angela Merkel, the anointed leader of far-left international political policy, withdrew entirely from the 2020 carbon emission reduction goal.” How many people have seen this in print or heard it on TV?

After all, no anonymous sources or New York Times Op-Ed can affect politics when results speak for themselves: The economy is booming, America is again respected in the world, enemies are on guard and many leaders and great minds like Victor Davis Hanson or Niall Ferguson, just to name a few, are appreciative of what Trump is doing for America and the world.

However, that is precisely why the West is at risk: The elites, desperate to keep their privileges and incapable of political discourse or of proposing viable alternative programs might go for broke, hell-bent on summoning all their resources, legal or not, to crush democratically elected governments that are not in line with their demands.

As I was finishing this piece, this tweet flashed on my screen, as if to prove my point: “Washington Post: Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit.”

Don’t give up.

Giuliano Maciocci has worked as Manager and Head of Corporate Support Services for private and international organizations, including the UN, in many countries. He now divides his time between Rome, Italy and Harare, Zimbabwe.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.