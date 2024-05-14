World's Tallest and Fastest 'Triple Launch' Roller Coaster Abruptly Shuts Down Following Mechanical Issue

A roller coaster billed as the tallest and fastest of its kind in the world has been closed only a few days after it opened.

Top Thrill 2 debuted on May 4 at Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park, but on Sunday the park said the ride would be shut down for an undetermined period of time, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Top Thrill 2 is currently experiencing an extended closure as Zamperla (the ride’s manufacturer) completes a mechanical modification to the ride’s vehicles,” Cedar Point said in a statement on its website.

“Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride,” the statement said.

“Though we cannot yet confirm a reopening date, we will provide updates here,” the statement said.

“We know our guests are excited to experience this incredible roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to operate it this weekend. We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve,” the statement said.

Cedar Point representative Tony Clark did not provide further details, according to Cleveland.com.

“With the level of sophistication and technology involved, it’s not unusual when a ride is introduced, if it has any issues, to bring it down, get it fixed and get it ready for the prime season,” industry consultant Dennis Speigel, the founder of International Theme Park Services in Cincinnati, said.

“They’ve taken the right plan of action. This is what you do. You don’t want issues like they had a few years ago,” he said, referring to a 2021 incident in which a piece of metal flew off the ride and injured a woman below

Jeff Putz, co-founder of the Cedar Point fan site Pointbuzz.com, said he thought there was some “shimmy” in his preview ride, but said the fix is not all that unusual.

TOP THRILL 2 IS ABSOLUTELY NUTS pic.twitter.com/5bS0JfZKZI — caleb (@calebo56) May 6, 2024

“Typically in any engineering process, there are things that you can simulate and some things you can’t before you make a thing,” he said.

“The new ride has been operating pretty consistently, and it sounds like Zamperla discovered something that they didn’t like. It could be something simple, like wear and tear that they didn’t anticipate, or that wouldn’t show up during testing,” he said.

The ride boasts a “triple launch” feature that gives riders three chances to feel the roller coaster rush.

As a news release for the ride issued last year explained:

“On the start, using an all-new linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system, riders will peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2’s original 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

“Riders will then see Cedar Point unlike ever before as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot-tall track tower. After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.”

In other words, it’s not for the faint of heart.

The ride has already drawn criticism because of its safety rules, according to CinemaBlend.

No loose items are allowed, which means phones, keys and other items either have to be left with someone not riding the coaster or put in a locker.

However, lockers near Top Thrill 2 are not available for free, meaning guests who don’t have a non-riding companion to hold their belongings, would have to pay for following the rules.

