Perkins: New Report Thaws the Chill of Bias Against Christians

The new report released this week by the Department of Justice’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias is a wake-up call.The task force, led by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has produced one of the most, if not the most, substantive works of this administration. The report, entitled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias within the Federal Government,” lays bare what is at the heart of the Left’s disdain for religious freedom: it is a clash of “worldviews” over abortion, gender ideology, and sexual orientation.

Before detailing abuses across the federal government, the 550+ page report lays the foundation for why the anti-Christian bias, pervasive in the Biden administration, is a threat to our nation.

Beginning with an extensive quote from the farewell address of America’s first president, George Washington, the report provides the historical context for why vibrant Christian faith should be embraced, not suppressed.

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.” Washington went on to write, “let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.”

If morality rests on transcendent truth, then to suppress the Christian faith, as the Biden administration did, is to weaken the moral foundation that sustains our political freedoms.

The report goes on to acknowledge that “The Nation’s origin and system of government bear the imprint of a Christian worldview and ethic, even as its laws strive to protect religious pluralism.”

Following the Left’s truncated view of religious freedom, the report highlights how the Biden administration “tolerated religious beliefs that were privately held but zealously pursued actions to limit Christians’ ability to live out their faith.” This is the essence of religious freedom: not merely belief, but the freedom to act on those biblical beliefs and convictions.

The report provides insight into how the Biden administration used government power against those who opposed its agenda — pressuring, penalizing, and, in some cases, prosecuting individuals unwilling to abandon their convictions, including the use of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or the FACE Act, against pro-life advocates.

Aligned with organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center and Planned Parenthood, this whole-of-government approach marginalized dissent and created a chilling effect for Christians in the public square.

What many suspected is now documented: an intentional effort to extend hostility toward Bible-believing Christians beyond the federal government by pressuring states and the private sector.

States were pressed into denying or revoking licenses for Christian foster care families and agencies. Educational institutions were forced into compliance with the administration’s view of human sexuality. At the same time, efforts targeted certain forms of Christian counseling, limiting the ability to help those struggling with gender dysphoria.

So what must be done with this report? The federal government is already using it to identify policies that must change. But the stakes are higher than policy alone.

Now is the time to establish safeguards at the federal, state, and local levels to prevent future administrations from hollowing out the First Amendment, and to preserve the truth that sustains both our freedom and our future. And it is also a time for boldness, boldness in proclaiming the gospel that transforms hearts and minds. Because that transformation does not remain private; it shapes how we live, how we act… and yes, how we vote.

Tony Perkins is president of Family Research Council and executive editor of The Washington Stand.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.