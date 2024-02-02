WWE Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Takes a Turn: Defendant Claims He Was Victim Too

One of the darkest stains on the world’s premiere professional wrestling company just got a bit murkier.

For the unaware, World Wrestling Entertainment was rocked just days before Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

In the week leading up to that PLE, a former WWE employee named then-WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis and the WWE as a whole in an explosive lawsuit alleging a number of heinous crimes.

Chief among them?

Former WWE “administrator-coordinator” (more on those quotations later) Janel Grant alleged a number of horrific claims that effectively amounted to accusing McMahon and WWE of sex trafficking.

WARNING: The rest of this piece will contain graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing.

Grant made a number of damning claims, including:

A June 2021 incident where McMahon and another WWE executive allegedly “took turns” sexually assaulting her.

A separate June 2021 incident where McMahon allegedly locked Grant inside of his private locker room, then “forced himself” on her over a massage table. Later that day, McMahon’s personal assistant delivers $15,000 in Bloomingdale’s gift cards to Grant.

Multiple incidents of McMahon allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to her, and sharing sexually explicit images of her with other WWE employees.

An undated incident where McMahon is alleged to have forcibly used sex toys on Grant.

At least one incident of McMahon allegedly coercing Grant to sleep with Laurinaitis in a hotel room.

Grant further alleged that her position of “administrator-coordinator” was completely conjured up by McMahon, so if she didn’t comply, her job could just as easily disappear.

The ugliness of the allegations prompted former WWE performers Nikki and Brie Bella (stage names) to issue a statement — that carries extra weight because Laurinaitis is their stepfather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Garcia (@nikkigarcia)

“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE,” the Bella twins said in a joint post on Instagram that clearly referred (in part, at least) to their stepfather.

The post continued: “It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are.

“We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”

Well, it appears that having your stepdaughters publicly call out your allegedly lewd behavior was enough for Laurinaitis to take a stand for himself — and that could spell bad, bad news for McMahon.

Vice reached out to Laurinaitis’ legal representation, lawyer Edward Brennan, and received a somewhat surprising response: Laurinaitis, despite being a defendant in this lawsuit, actually claims to be a victim himself.

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media,” Brennan told Vice. “Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator.

Do you believe Vince McMahon is guilty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The truth will come out.”

While the legal process plays out, WWE has effectively removed any reference to Vince McMahon on their website.

McMahon stepped down from his post shortly after the lawsuit came to light.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.