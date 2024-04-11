WWE's 'WrestleMania XL' Is Officially the Most Successful Event in the Company's History: Wow

A professional wrestling company couldn’t have scripted it any better.

On Tuesday, World Wrestling Entertainment put out a celebratory news release bragging about the wild success of “WrestleMania XL.”

The event, which took place across the nights of April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, was, per WWE, “the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history.”

For a company that’s experienced as much success (especially in the ’80s and late ’90s) and has been around for as long as WWE has, calling something the most successful event in company history is quite the superlative.

WWE presented the gaudy numbers attached to the weekend festivities.

In terms of gate revenue, WWE boasted that “WrestleMania XL” topped the previous highs set by “WrestleMania 39.”

“WrestleMania XL broke the previous record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights,” WWE touted.

Additionally, the company bragged that the event was a global affair: “The event drew fans from all 50 states and 64 countries worldwide.”

In terms of the WWE fans who did not travel to Pennsylvania, WWE saw a big boost from its home viewership as well.

Did you watch any of “WrestleMania” weekend? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“WrestleMania XL viewership was up 41 percent across both nights versus last year’s record-setting audience,” WWE noted.

After citing record merchandise sales at the event, WWE bragged about how “WrestleMania XL” was the first in history to feature a sponsorship on the mat.

(Former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon — removed from his post while facing a litany of horrific charges — was insistent that a wrestling mat be clean of any marks, logos or insignia.)

But not only did the sports drink PRIME emblazon the center of the WrestleMania ring, but several of the matches also featured big-name sponsors, such as Minute Maid and Wingstop. Those sponsors would appear in the corner of the screen, on ring posts and on the barricades surrounding the ring.

As a fan, it was actually a bit jarring, but one can easily see how that sponsorship money contributed to the most successful event in company history.

But it wasn’t just all things WrestleMania that was a success.

WWE’s other flagship brands enjoyed success that surely had to do with its proximity to WrestleMania.

WWE’s Friday show (SmackDown!) and Monday show (Raw) respectively started and ended the weekend’s events at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, and both shows enjoyed record gates.

Additionally, WWE’s “minor” or developmental brand, NXT, enjoyed record attendance for its “Stand & Deliver” premium live event, which took place early Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.