Country star Wynonna Judd started a frenzy on social media over her performance at the Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, but not because of her voice.

While accompanying Jelly Roll on his hit “Need a Favor,” Judd spent the entire performance holding tightly onto Jelly Roll’s jacket, causing fans to express their concern.

The full performance can be seen below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.







“It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what’s going on?” one social media user wrote.

“She barely moved once she got a death grip on him.”

“Wynonna Judd definitely seems to be struggling,” one fan said.

Another wondered, “What is wrong with Wynonna Judd?”

The chatter on social media became so loud Judd decided to issue a response to her performance via both TikTok and Instagram.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynonna (@wynonnajudd)



“I’m just gonna come clean with y’all,” Judd began, “I was so freaking nervous.”

“I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him.

“I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing and I said, ‘Absolutely!’” she continued.

“I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

The iconic singer captioned the post, “‘Don’t read the comments’ they say …”

