Farmers harvest wheat in the settlement of Nedvigovka in the southern Russian Rostov region on Tuesday.
Farmers harvest wheat in the settlement of Nedvigovka in the southern Russian Rostov region on Tuesday. (STRINGER - AFP / Getty Images)

'A Year to Remember for All the Wrong Reasons': Farmers Face Crop Disaster as Weather Throws Wrench in Harvesting Plans

 By Jack Davis  July 18, 2023 at 4:49pm
There is trouble in fields that produce much of America’s wheat and corn, as an abnormal pattern of drought and downpours is ruining many crops as they grow and leaving others in danger of rotting where they stand.

Drought conditions in Nebraska were so bad that farmer Ryan Krenk said his cornfield “looked like death,” according to KMUW.

“All I really wanted to do was just go home and not look at it,” Krenk said. “Because it was sickening, just absolutely sickening. I didn’t want the memory.”

Although rain has since arrived in the Midwest, it has served to complicate the crisis by slowing the work of harvesters who face deadlines all summer long but this year are thrown for a loss by disruptions to the delicate timing of crop maturation.

A report in The Wall Street Journal said that in a normal year, 90 percent of the winter wheat in Kansas has been harvested by July 10. This year, that figure is 60 percent. By mid-July, traveling harvesters who are essential to getting a crop from field to barn have largely left Kansas behind to head to Colorado or South Dakota.

Not this year.

“They have begun harvest in central South Dakota already,” harvester Brian Jones said. “That’s a major issue as there is no way to get to our Nebraska stop in between.”

“A year to remember for all the wrong reasons,” he said.

For traveling harvesters, the rhythms of nature are vital to crews that go from state to state to perform their just-in-time labors.

“Crops will literally go bad. They’ll either fall on the ground or sprout. They can just rot,” traveling harvester Ryan Haffner said.

With time out of joint, so are customers, Greg Doering of the Kansas Farm Bureau said.

“How do you manage a customer whose field is ready to be cut,” he said, when “you’re several hundred miles away and still have days and days of work before you get to them?”

Jones said even when they harvest a field, there is not much joy this year because of light harvests due to the weather.

“That automatically means significantly reduced income for the acres we do harvest with the low yield. Not to be all doom and gloom but to be blunt. I think most harvesters will agree this year is proving to be one of the most disappointing and challenging harvests in the [past] 15 years,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture agrees.

“This is the lowest level of U.S. exports since 1971/72,” it wrote in its July wheat production summary, adding that for hard red wheat, this year’s harvest “would be the second smallest HRW crop since 1963/64.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation