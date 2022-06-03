Share
Commentary

Droughts Are Strangling Our Nation, But That Isn't Stopping Kamala from Bursting Out in Laughter While Discussing Them

 By Samantha Chang  June 3, 2022 at 9:28am
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris was lampooned on Twitter after she inappropriately cackled while recounting how droughts ravaged her home state of California during her youth.

The unpopular VP committed her latest gaffe on Wednesday while speaking at a White House event addressing global water security.

“So, as many of you know, I am a daughter of California,” she said in a prepared speech. “And as a result, many things have probably flowed from that — pardon the pun — but one of them has been: I have been, my entire life, acutely aware of the reality of water scarcity.”

Harris continued: “I remember I was, I think, 12 — in middle school, about that age — 13 — when we experienced an extreme drought in California.  And I remember watching in the Oakland Hills, northern California, the landscape turning from green to brown.  And everyone — from my mother, our teachers, the radio DJs — KDIA ‘Lucky 13’ — (cackles) — saying how important it was to conserve water.”

Trending:
BREAKING: Jury Reaches Verdict in Depp v. Heard Trial

You cannot overstate how tasteless and tone-deaf it is to crack puns and cackle hysterically while discussing a deadly natural disaster that endangers public safety and threatens the national food supply.

Harris was slammed on Twitter for her latest bizarre antics, which suggest she doesn’t take her job or the multiple crises roiling the nation seriously.

As a reminder, the United States is being ravaged by historic inflation, escalating racial tensions, terrifying crime waves and daily border invasions.

None of these are laughing matters.

Related:
Does She Know About Columbine? Kamala Harris Mindlessly Declares 'Assault Weapon' Bans Work

Harris’ pompous, self-important attitude and her failure to do her job properly perhaps explains why her abysmal approval ratings continue to tank and her aides are quitting in droves.

For reference, 13 staffers have resigned from her team during the past seven months. Ironically, most of them were female and minorities.

The mass exodus of people from these demographic groups undercuts the inane left-wing narrative that installing Harris in the White House was an effective way to pander to women and minorities.



While Harris has been torpedoed for her repeated cackling, these inappropriate outbursts are a fitting hallmark of her farcical vice presidency.

Droughts, raging inflation, skyrocketing crime and daily border sieges are not funny, but Harris is definitely a joke.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Droughts Are Strangling Our Nation, But That Isn't Stopping Kamala from Bursting Out in Laughter While Discussing Them
Experts: Iran About to Have Nukes, Country Has 18x More Enriched Uranium Than Obama Deal Allowed
Man with Home Overlooking Border Tells Americans What He Witnesses Every Night
Home Invaders Shoot Outnumbered Homeowner, He Returns Fire and Sends Them Both to an Early Grave
Principal Walks Into Pre-School Classroom, Finds Sick, Woke Tool Used to 'Teach Colors'
See more...

Conversation