Vice President Kamala Harris was lampooned on Twitter after she inappropriately cackled while recounting how droughts ravaged her home state of California during her youth.

The unpopular VP committed her latest gaffe on Wednesday while speaking at a White House event addressing global water security.

“So, as many of you know, I am a daughter of California,” she said in a prepared speech. “And as a result, many things have probably flowed from that — pardon the pun — but one of them has been: I have been, my entire life, acutely aware of the reality of water scarcity.”

Harris continued: “I remember I was, I think, 12 — in middle school, about that age — 13 — when we experienced an extreme drought in California. And I remember watching in the Oakland Hills, northern California, the landscape turning from green to brown. And everyone — from my mother, our teachers, the radio DJs — KDIA ‘Lucky 13’ — (cackles) — saying how important it was to conserve water.”

Kamala Harris bursts out laughing as she recalls the droughts of her childhood pic.twitter.com/AO2oNqDL6S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2022

You cannot overstate how tasteless and tone-deaf it is to crack puns and cackle hysterically while discussing a deadly natural disaster that endangers public safety and threatens the national food supply.

Harris was slammed on Twitter for her latest bizarre antics, which suggest she doesn’t take her job or the multiple crises roiling the nation seriously.

As a reminder, the United States is being ravaged by historic inflation, escalating racial tensions, terrifying crime waves and daily border invasions.

None of these are laughing matters.

She must think being a vice president is a joke 🤔 https://t.co/DNo4TByhOR — 🇺🇸 My Health My Choice American Patriot 🇺🇸 (@NJSnowPatriot) June 1, 2022

😂 A Clowns in the White House 👇 pic.twitter.com/udrkrRZudD — Yasser Farag (@YasserFarag333) June 1, 2022

Omg! What planet does she live on. — Kraig Byrnes (@KraigByrnes) June 1, 2022

Harris’ pompous, self-important attitude and her failure to do her job properly perhaps explains why her abysmal approval ratings continue to tank and her aides are quitting in droves.

For reference, 13 staffers have resigned from her team during the past seven months. Ironically, most of them were female and minorities.

The mass exodus of people from these demographic groups undercuts the inane left-wing narrative that installing Harris in the White House was an effective way to pander to women and minorities.







While Harris has been torpedoed for her repeated cackling, these inappropriate outbursts are a fitting hallmark of her farcical vice presidency.

Droughts, raging inflation, skyrocketing crime and daily border sieges are not funny, but Harris is definitely a joke.

