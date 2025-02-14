Yes, Trump Told 'Nasty Person' Kaitlan Collins to Shut Up, But It's What He Said Afterward That Was Even Rougher

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins appears to have taken up the role that Jim Acosta, who is no longer with the network, fulfilled during President Donald Trump’s first term: Being a rude, attention-seeking naysayer.

And Trump appeared in no mood to put up with it Thursday. In fact, he first shut her down and later suggested that she may not be all that bright.

During an Oval Office ceremony for the signing of an executive order regarding the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, Collins fired off a question before Trump opened the meeting up to questions from the reporters covering the event.

“Mr. President you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up –” Collins began, before Trump cut her off.

The president turned to her and said, “Excuse me. We haven’t asked you to speak yet, please.”

🚨🔥CNN’s Kaitlan Collins had to be shut down AGAIN — this time by President Trump. “Excuse me. We haven’t asked you to speak yet, please.” pic.twitter.com/WMZEN9BAmo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2025

Soon thereafter, Trump invited questions from the reporters in the room, saying, “Go ahead, please.”

When Collins began to ask her question again, Trump pointed to a different correspondent, instructing him to ask his question.

The president answered that reporter’s question and one other before fielding Collins’ query.

“If prices go up, Mr. President, because of these tariffs, who do you think voters should hold responsible?” she asked.

*Trump signs an Executive Order and displays it* *CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins instantly starts yapping* TRUMP: “Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet” *Camera pans slowly back to Trump* Like a scene out of a TV show🤣 pic.twitter.com/PO5nOe5997 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 13, 2025

Trump responded, saying there could be some short-term disturbance in prices, but not necessarily, and predicted that U.S. jobs will grow in large numbers.

Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports in 2018 during his first term, and the inflation rate when he left office in January 2021 was a low 1.4 percent

Later in Thursday’s Oval Office event, Collins asked Trump what his reaction was to Sen. Mitch McConnell being the only Republican not to vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Well, I feel sorry for Mitch. … He’s not equipped mentally. He wasn’t equipped 10 years ago, mentally, in my opinion. He had an ability to raise money, because of his position as leader, which anybody could do. You could do it, even, and that’s saying a lot,” Trump said to Collins.

Ouch!

Trump digs at his favorite nemesis Kaitlan Collins when she asks about Mitch McConnell “He had an ability to raise money because of his position as leader, which anybody could do. You could do it even.

And that’s saying a lot.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ma2Ite67JZ — Joni Job (@jj_talking) February 13, 2025

Trump has a history of animosity with Collins, not as longstanding as with Acosta, but certainly dating back to May 2023 during a CNN town hall.

CNN was getting some grief from other leftists in the media and beyond for scheduling the event with the Republican presidential primary front-runner, so apparently Collins wanted to show it was not going to be a neutral venue for him to simply inform voters of his views.

She raised the issue of the Biden Department of Justice’s classified documents case being brought against Trump at the time.

“That’s the question that investigators have, I think, is why you held on to those documents, when you knew the federal government was seeking them and then had given you a subpoena to return them?” Collins asked.

“Are you ready? Can I talk?” Trump asked the reporter.

Former President Trump to Kaitlan Collins: “You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell ya…” pic.twitter.com/6rkLCfbsPQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

“Yeah, what’s the answer?” she asked in a very disrespectful tone, especially toward a former president and candidate for the office once again.

“Do you mind?” Trump continued.

“I would like for you to answer the question,” Collins said.

“OK, it’s very simple to answer,” Trump began before the CNN personality again talked over him, saying, “That’s why I asked it.”

Wow, rude.

Trump didn’t like it either, telling her, “You are a nasty person.”

There is a way that Collins could do her job as a White House reporter where she respectfully asks tough questions.

She’s currently not doing that consistently. Not surprisingly, Trump is not giving her respect in return.

