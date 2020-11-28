Login
Young Baseball Fan Who Lost Everything in Wildfire Receives Greatest Gift She Could Want

Firefighters are on the scene at Cressman's, a landmark Shaver Lake, California, general store and gas station since 1904. The landmark was destroyed in the Creek Fire wildfire that started in the Sierra Nevada mountains in September 2020. Reese Osterberg, a 9-year-old from Shaver Lake, lost her home during the fire.Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty ImagesFirefighters are on the scene at Cressman's, a landmark Shaver Lake, California, general store and gas station since 1904. The landmark was destroyed in the Creek Fire wildfire that started in the Sierra Nevada mountains in September 2020. Reese Osterberg, a 9-year-old from Shaver Lake, lost her home during the fire. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 28, 2020 at 8:39am
When people have limited time during an emergency to grab things from home before evacuating, they tend to go for the expensive and the irreplaceable.

Family photos, beloved pets and sentimental items top the list.

For 9-year-old Reese Osterberg of Shaver Lake in Fresno County, California, it was her collection of over 100 baseball cards she’d been collecting for three years.

When the Creek Fire wildfire destroyed the family home two months ago, it took the young athlete’s card collection with it.

“When the #CreekFire threatened her #mountainstrong community in the mountains of Fresno County, her family was forced to evacuate,” the CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire Facebook page shared on Oct. 21.

The ”important stuff” of family members and livestock was safe, according to the post, but Reese had asked her dad to get her baseball card collection, and “with limited time and the stress of evacuation, he forgot to grab it.”

CAL FIRE shared her story along with a request: The department  asked for baseball card donations so that Reese and her friends who had lost their homes and collections to the wildfire could start their collections again.

One person who saw the plea was San Jose resident Kevin Ashford,  who’d been wondering what to do with the cards he’d been collecting since 1990. He’d been thinking of selling his collection, but when he heard Reese’s story, he knew what he had to do.

“I got to thinking about what I had in the garage,” he told KNTV. “I thought, you know, what of instead of selling them on eBay, I’m going to donate them. I’m gonna donate them all and put a smile on a little girl’s face. I would give anything to see the smile on her face when she receives them.”

Ashford’s collection was no small accomplishment. He could only estimate his haul, and even the estimate was staggering.

“My best guess at this point is probably, and it’s probably underrated, is about 25,000 cards,” he said.

His donation was the largest that Reese received, but it wasn’t the only one. Cards continued to pour in, so many that she felt compelled to pay them forward.

“Reese has decided to pay it forward and help build the collections [of] children everywhere,” CAL FIRE shared on Facebook. “She and her family have created a website where anyone can get involved to build up her collection so she can share cards with other little sports fans.”

Now, cardsfromreese.org exists to redistribute the generous gifts she’s received from donors. She and all her friends have impressive collections now, and she wants to give more away.

She hopes to send cards along with notes of encouragement to children battling for their lives at Children’s Hospital of Central California, a noble endeavor funded in part by many generous collectors.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







