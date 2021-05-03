Login
Commentary
Young Not Stupid: Newsom Just Announced $6.2 Billion in Tax Cuts. Don't Buy It.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring the vaccination clinic at City College of San Francisco on April 6 in San Francisco.Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesDemocratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring the vaccination clinic at City College of San Francisco on April 6 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published May 3, 2021 at 1:09pm
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation giving small businesses a tax cut, putting a bandage on a much larger wound in the Golden State.

The $6.2 billion in cuts assures that businesses do not have to count Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government as taxable income and allows the expenses the loans were used for to also be deducted, KFSN-TV reported.

“California’s small businesses have been hampered and hammered by this pandemic, and we are using every tool at our disposal to help them stay afloat,” Newsom said in a media release.

“Help is on the way in the form of a $6.2 billion tax cut, which will provide support, not to large publicly traded companies, but to the mom-and-pop businesses – the beauty salons, restaurants and dental offices – which have been resilient during this difficult time. This small business tax relief is exactly what is needed to keep businesses open so they can continue paying their employees.”

While tax cuts are almost always a positive thing, these should have not been necessary in the first place.

Until recently, California had some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the country, which took a horrifying toll on the state’s economy.

The restaurant industry alone took a bullet, with an estimated 30 percent of restaurants closing permanently, according to a California Restaurant Association survey from August 2020.

California was the last state to ban indoor dining on a wide scale, making it a leadership issue, not a public health issue.

Newsom and his fellow Democrats in Sacramento are expecting a pat on the back for doing the bare minimum because they apparently think voters have amnesia.

This deduction for small businesses does not get rid of the fact that the Golden State has some of the highest income, sales, and property taxes in the nation.

And let’s not forget the fan favorites — a ten-cent tax on plastic bags and a 50.5 cents tax on each gallon of gasoline.

These tax cuts are nothing but a performative stunt by the governor amid the growing possibility that he will be recalled this fall.

Newsom has repeatedly dismissed the recall effort as a campaign by the fringe right, despite plenty of Democrats and left-leaning independents signing the petition.

His actions, such as announcing that California will fully reopen on June 15, are recognition that he is concerned about losing his job, and he should be.

Californians deserve much better than ignorant leadership, which crushed livelihoods in return for scraps and a false sense of security.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







