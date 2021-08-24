Path 27
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

Young Not Stupid: Tom Brady Sends Powerful Message Every Conservative Can Get Behind

 By Cameron Arcand  August 24, 2021 at 3:58pm
It’s undeniable that Tom Brady is one of the best football players of all time, regardless of which team you root for.

He did not get to the pinnacle of the sport by slacking off and cutting corners, and he has sage advice for those looking to succeed in their own lives.

In an interview with NFL reporter Peter King on Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion slammed the culture of blaming others.

“Today, the world wants to blame, and shame, and guilt, and fear everything all the time,” Brady said.

“We would never teach our kids that, you know? We would never say, ‘This is how you’re gonna get through life the best: You’re gonna blame everyone when things don’t go right.’ Or, ‘I always get it my way but you should never get it your way.’ It’s not how to live a joyful life,” he added.

Although Brady’s politics have been notoriously unclear, his words send an undoubtedly conservative message.

The left has popularized the sociological concept of intersectionality, which naturally allows people to blame their own problems and shortcomings on those who supposedly “have it easier.”

Brady even singles out shame and guilt, which have become hallmarks of the left’s strategy.

Do you agree with Brady?

He is in so many words criticizing cancel culture, which punishes people for doing or saying (or thinking) things that are not in line with the establishment ethos.

People are losing their jobs and worse for expressing a different point of view.

This hostile mentality has led to conservatives and moderates alike being terrified to share their thoughts.


And then there’s fear, the dominant emotion of distraught Americans since 2020 and arguably much earlier.

The pandemic presented every American with unexpected challenges, but there are some who bought into the doom-and-gloom narrative so completely that they wanted everyone to put their lives on hold indefinitely.

For those who think promoting personal responsibility is insensitive, I kindly ask you to get over yourselves.

Brady is 100 percent correct: Individual success or failure is up to the individual.

Americans of all ages need to take that message to heart.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
