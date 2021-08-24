It’s undeniable that Tom Brady is one of the best football players of all time, regardless of which team you root for.

He did not get to the pinnacle of the sport by slacking off and cutting corners, and he has sage advice for those looking to succeed in their own lives.

In an interview with NFL reporter Peter King on Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion slammed the culture of blaming others.

“Today, the world wants to blame, and shame, and guilt, and fear everything all the time,” Brady said.

“We would never teach our kids that, you know? We would never say, ‘This is how you’re gonna get through life the best: You’re gonna blame everyone when things don’t go right.’ Or, ‘I always get it my way but you should never get it your way.’ It’s not how to live a joyful life,” he added.

Although Brady’s politics have been notoriously unclear, his words send an undoubtedly conservative message.

The left has popularized the sociological concept of intersectionality, which naturally allows people to blame their own problems and shortcomings on those who supposedly “have it easier.”

Brady even singles out shame and guilt, which have become hallmarks of the left’s strategy.

Do you agree with Brady? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (513 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

He is in so many words criticizing cancel culture, which punishes people for doing or saying (or thinking) things that are not in line with the establishment ethos.

People are losing their jobs and worse for expressing a different point of view.

This hostile mentality has led to conservatives and moderates alike being terrified to share their thoughts.

Rodgers takes top spot over Brady in accuracy and decision-making in QB ranking: “The greatest decision-maker I’ve ever seen is Tom Brady and I’m talking about over 20 years. He’s proven himself at the highest level again and again.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/akcRlc2zQV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 24, 2021



And then there’s fear, the dominant emotion of distraught Americans since 2020 and arguably much earlier.

The pandemic presented every American with unexpected challenges, but there are some who bought into the doom-and-gloom narrative so completely that they wanted everyone to put their lives on hold indefinitely.

For those who think promoting personal responsibility is insensitive, I kindly ask you to get over yourselves.

Brady is 100 percent correct: Individual success or failure is up to the individual.

Americans of all ages need to take that message to heart.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.