A Massachusetts man’s heart stopped after he was electrocuted while hanging up Christmas tree lights, NBC Boston reported.

The 22-year-old hire had been using a pole to string the lights outside when he was badly shocked Wednesday morning in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

“The pole he was using was about 34 feet long, and it came in either close proximity or actually touched a primary line that was only a few feet from the tree,” said Police Officer Tim Gover. “And he got zapped from that.”

Authorities received a call that the man was unconscious and didn’t seem to be breathing.

When police arrived, the man was in cardiac arrest and a co-worker was performing CPR.

Using an automated external defibrillator, Gover and his team attempted to revive the young worker, initially to no avail.

It wasn’t until the third attempt that the victim’s heart started beating again.

The man was ambulanced to Newton Wellesley Hospital, then to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday night, according to CBS Boston.

“He’ll be pretty lucky if he survives,” Gover said. “He took a big hit.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant inspected the utility pole in question and concluded there was no danger to the public, CBS Boston reported.

“The Wellesley Police, Fire, and WMLP Department extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family during this tragic incident,” police said in a statement.

Days before the Massachusetts incident, a California man was also electrocuted while hanging up Christmas tree lights, the East Bay Times reported on Monday.

Antonio Pascual Mateo, 24, had been hanging up lights on a roof for a client when he was shocked.

Mateo had thrown the lights over a high-voltage power line.

Authorities found Mateo in a tree, where he dangled until authorities could shut off the power.

He died from his injuries an hour and a half after being discovered.

Every year, roughly 18,400 people visit emergency rooms due to accidents associated with Christmas decorations, according to USA Facts.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the peak day for these injuries, when an annual average of 660 people visit the ER.

Most of the injuries relate to falls.

