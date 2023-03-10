Parler Share
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin shoots basketballs at supporters during a rally for Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for northern Virginias 7th Congressional District, in Triangle, Virginia, on Nov. 7, 2022.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin shoots basketballs at supporters during a rally for Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for northern Virginias 7th Congressional District, in Triangle, Virginia, on Nov. 7, 2022. (Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images)

Youngkin Accepts Challenge to Play Basketball Game Against Dem - The FBI Should Be Watching

 By Trevor Schakohl  March 10, 2023 at 10:05am
Republican Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin has agreed to face Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on the basketball court, with both of their states vying to host the FBI’s next headquarters.

Moore took to Twitter Thursday and challenged Youngkin. “@GlennYoungkin let’s go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters,” Moore wrote, sharing footage of himself making a two-point shot at D.C.’s Capital One Arena before a recent Washington Wizards game.

Youngkin and Moore both led groups making final pitches this week for General Services Administration officials to award FBI headquarters to their state, with possible locations narrowed down to Maryland’s Prince George’s County or Springfield, Virginia, according to local outlet WTTG.

Youngkin quickly replied to Moore’s tweet, declaring, “Game on!” alongside a clip of himself draining a deep jump shot with his campaign bus in the background. The 6-foot-7 Virginia governor played four seasons of collegiate basketball at Rice University in the 1980s after receiving a full athletic scholarship.

Moore has his own history of athletic prestige as a member of the Johns Hopkins University football team. Youngkin’s office did not immediately reveal to the Daily Caller News Foundation what strategy he plans to take in their match-up.

It was not initially clear whether the governors’ basketball showdown would be held in Virginia, Maryland or at a neutral site. The FBI’s current headquarters is located in Washington, D.C.

