This phrase is almost as over-used and meaningless as “it is what it is,” but that doesn’t make this any less true: Elections have consequences.

Because people win elections, and people can bring a wide range of ideological and policy beliefs — which can range from good to very, very bad — to political office.

If things align just right, those election-winning people can then actually codify those beliefs into legal doctrine, and by then, those aforementioned consequences will be all but inevitable.

That feeling of ominous dread is one that most Americans living in President Joe Biden’s America are familiar with, but a small community in Chicago may be feeling it particularly badly these days.

Due to failures at virtually every conceivable level of elected governance when it comes to safety and enforcing legal immigration, The Windy City is being besieged within its own country’s borders — almost quite literally.

If gang-related gun violence isn’t ruining your evening in Chicago, there’s a very good chance your evening is ruined by any number of illegal immigrants being bussed over from the Southern border due to the city’s sanctuary status.

And it’s that immigration issue that has pushed one community in Chicago to its breaking point.

According to local Fox station WFLD, residents from Galewood, a neighborhood in Chicago, rallied on Monday to protest a city decision to house displaced illegal immigrants into Amundsen Park Fieldhouse.

Chicago youth football team kicked out of their playing facility by the local Government so that it can house illegal migrants… The whole community showed up to protest.. This is just the beginning… they are coming to your small town next..

Do you support open borders?… pic.twitter.com/v2pTaZSJUq — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) October 5, 2023

That decision did not sit well with local residents as the building was used for a number of cherished neighborhood activities — including a youth football program, after-school activities and senior care.

“The only place we can gather as a family as a community to feel safe. It feels like a community where we can be comfortable about what we do and what we engage with to have a sense of community. Why take that away from us at a time we really need it the most?” one unnamed resident asked, per WFLD.

Another upset local blasted Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson for even considering this course of action to address the immigration issue.

“And what I want to say is to Mayor Brandon Johnson: We are disappointed in you. This is the community that supported you. How dare you?” another unnamed resident said.

Whether you want to lay the lion’s share of blame regarding this debacle at the feet of Biden and his disastrous immigration policies, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her failed leadership, or Mayor Johnson, the damage appears done.

Per WFLD, Amundsen Park Fieldhouse staff and employees have already been asked to turn in their keys.

Additionally, the building is already slated to be closed Tuesday, with illegal immigrants set to be housed there from Wednesday through Friday.

Look, it can’t be stated enough that elections have consequences.

Elect far-left demagogues who think compassion and resources are unlimited, and you will end up like the beleaguered residents of Galewood: Angry, displaced, furious, but ultimately helpless.

Chicago earned the nickname “The Second City” after it survived and was effectively rebuilt following a catastrophic fire.

Extended Democratic decision-making may very well necessitate a “The Third City” nickname.

