Leaked ICE Email Reportedly Shows Fallout from Biden Immigration Orders: 'Release Them All, Immediately'

In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, California.Gregory Bull /APIn this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man during an operation in Escondido, California. (Gregory Bull /AP)

By Jack Davis
Published January 23, 2021 at 11:57am
When the Biden administration announced it was doing a 180-degree turn on immigration policy, the results were chaotic, according to an internal communication cited by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

On Wednesday, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske issued a memo calling for a department-wide policy review. As part of that, deportations were ordered to slow to a trickle.

“For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety,” according to a release on the DHS website.

But in an Op-Ed for Fox News, Carlson said he received an “internal email sent Thursday to [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers in Texas that shows how the order was enacted.”

“As of midnight tonight, stop all removals,” the email reportedly said. “This includes Mexican bus runs, charter flights and commercial removals (until further notice) … all cases are to be considered [no significant likelihood of removal in foreseeable future].”

The email later said, “Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer,” according to Carlson.

The email included a comment from the official who sent it saying he was just “the messenger.”

“In other words, It wasn’t his idea. It was Joe Biden’s,” Carlson wrote.

Carlson said the email went further than the DHS memo.

“So we made some calls, and we learned that the Department of Homeland Security is currently hammering out how to enact the memorandum. It does not specifically call for the instant release of all migrants in detention,” Carlson wrote.

“So what was this memo about? Just the result of the complete chaos that resulted when the incoming administration changed a policy this big on its first day without explaining what it means.”

The pause on deportations triggered an angry response from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said the edict violated the Constitution and filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, according to ABC News.

“Our state defends the largest section of the Southern Border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” Paxton said.

“I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand.”

Paxton noted that the deportation moratorium could be extended bit by bit until it becomes, in effect, permanent.

“Should such a directive be legal or left unchallenged, DHS could attempt to renew that directive indefinitely or issue a similar directive for an even longer period of time. That would allow the Biden Administration to grant blanket amnesty to the vast majority of the illegal aliens in this country with the stroke of a pen and without congressional approval,” he wrote in a letter to Pekoske.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
jackwritings1@gmail.com
