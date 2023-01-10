These Platonic Best Friends Now Live Together After Getting Divorced

Meet the best friends who say they are “platonic life partners” – who live together after both getting divorced and claim “you don’t need a man to be happy.”

Marissa Baker, 30, and her best friend, Patty Kulak, 27, say they are “platonic soulmates” and will be in each other’s lives forever.

They claim they’re often mistaken for a couple, with people constantly asking if they’re in a relationship with each other because they get along so well.

The pair met on Jan. 1, 2021 at Marissa’s birthday party and when Patty separated in January 2021, she was supported by Marissa – who also separated from her husband in May 2021.

In May 2021, the singletons decided to move in together in Naples, Florida, US, as they both were going through a divorce and now go on friendship dates, work out and do household chores together.

Baker claims they “are like wives” but insists it works because they “aren’t attracted to each other.”

Baker even says, “if I could pick a husband, I would, I want Patty in a male form”.

Baker,a local government regional manager, said: “It is wild. Our whole relationship has been very simple – we just say this is where we are at and this is what we need, and the other person is like ‘boom, got it’.

“That is why we jokingly call each other platonic life partners because whatever the universe does, we just help each other figure out and it is so fun.

“We learned very quickly how similar we are, we both love positivity and personal development, and we don’t want to go out to the bar and drink.

“We want to sit on our balcony, drink tea and watch the sunset and we want to be in bed no later than 8:30 p.m. because we are going to wake up at 4 a.m. and go work out the next day.

“We have built such a good connection over something that can be considered so ugly.”

Kulak and her husband decided to get a divorce in December 2020.

The following day – at her birthday party – Baker noticed her friend seemed down and that’s when she opened up about the separation.

Kulak said she longed for a support system to get through the tough time and Marissa vowed to be that person.

Kulak, a local government planner, said: “She welcomed me with open arms.

“We have now created our own network, it is no longer Marissa in Naples and Patty in Naples, it is Marissa and Patty are coming – We are together as one unit.”

A few months later, in May 2021, Marissa found herself going through her second divorce.

She decided to move in with Patty in Naples, FL In May 2021 – and the pair haven’t looked back.

“This girl who only really knew my husband was the most supportive person I could have ever imagined coming from a friend” Kulak said.

