US Military Takes War To The Metaverse With Project Tripoli

While those who expected the metaverse industry to boom in 2022 may be cutting their losses. One area of the nascent space that offered glimmers of hope with significant adoption in the concluded year was military training.

Several synthetic training programs have emerged, enabling military personnel to train in virtual environments. They combine elements of game consoles, flight simulators, and arcade games.

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schnacker, 75th Security Forces Squadron, during a use-of-force response scenario with the Street Smarts Virtual Reality system, Oct. 28, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Several synthetic training programs have emerged, enabling military personnel to train in virtual environments. CYNTHIA GRIGGS/DVIDS

The US military is one of the earliest militaries in the world to adopt the metaverse. The body launched a metaverse project that provides a realistic combat experience. One such program is Project Tripoli, a US Marine Corps program training soldiers on coordinating actions and weapons integration.

Media reports revealed that Project Tripoli provides the Marines with a virtual environment that radically changes their training by exposing them to emerging technologies.

“Project Tripoli will provide the Marine Corps with a virtual environment that embeds with live training for Marines to gain experience with emerging systems and capabilities across all domains,” The spokesperson of Training and Education Command, U.S. Marine Corps, Capt. Phillip Parker reportedly said.

“Project Tripoli was not just another simulation,” speaking on the program’s applications, simulation officer Capt. Garrett Loeffelman said. “The project links the live training with simulation and augmented reality,” Loeffelman said.

Staff Sgt. Brandon Wilson, 75th Security Forces Squadron, during a de-escalating an armed person scenario using the Street Smarts Virtual Reality system, Oct. 28, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. US Military Takes War To The Metaverse With Project Tripoli. CYNTHIA GRIGGS/DVIDS

Other countries make headway

Meanwhile, military training in the metaverse is not restricted to the US alone. Asian countries like China and India have also advanced in training their armies through the metaverse.

“We provide a 3D-modeling tool scenario editor, training executor and after-action review, and also, hardware parts; we can provide virtual reality or mixed reality, augmented reality and extended reality, according to the customers’ needs,” the marketing lead at Naviworks, a company that is the main simulation supplier for the Korean defense forces, Angela Park, said.

While virtual training is cheaper, not every agency can still afford it. Some companies, such as Digimation, have developed DART, more affordable technology and more suitable for police departments.

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Prem Wells, 97th Training Squadron C-17 Globemaster III upgrade student, uses a C-17 virtual reality pilot simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2022. Virtual training is cheaper than conventional training. AIRMAN 1st CLASS TRENTON JANCZE/DVIDS

Speaking on the advantages of DART, the president of Digimation, David Avgiko, noted that it has software that allows agencies to make their training courses and do other things that make the training more realistic.

Another company, Bohemia Interactive Simulations, or BISim, focuses on geographical realism. This can give military personnel an advantage regarding their familiarity with the terrain.

However, it is not all positive news for military training in the metaverse. One of the first concerns is graphics quality and how it affects training effectiveness. Companies noted that most trainees take training less seriously if the graphics quality is not as good as the games they are familiar with.

They also noted that most trainees tend to be more relaxed during training which shows the need for more realistic experiences.

Also, some parts of military training cannot be done virtually. For example, loading shells into artillery can’t be done through a computer game.

Additionally, some of the trainees have reported health effects. Bloomberg reported that soldiers who used Microsoft’s HoloLens goggles suffered from nausea, headaches, and other issues.

But these concerns won’t stop virtual military training. Several countries are already using this technology, and Technavio has projected a yearly growth rate of 4.67% until 2026.

Produced in association with MetaNews.

