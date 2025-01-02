10 Shot at New York City Event - Multiple Suspects at Large

The New York Police Department is investigating after a shooting left 10 teenagers injured in Jamaica, Queens, on Wednesday night.

The teenagers, 16-19, were waiting outside the Amazura Concert Hall after 11:15 p.m. when four gunmen walked up and opened fire on them, according to CBS News.

The shooters then fled to their car — a gray Infiniti Q50 with New Jersey plates, according to WABC-TV, in New York.

At least 30 bullets ripped into the unsuspecting crowd.

“Officers responded to the multiple 911 calls and found a total of 10 victims — six females, four males — who were taken to area hospitals. All of the victims are expected to recover with non-life-threatening injuries,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said, CBS reported.

Their injuries included wounds to the leg, foot, arm, buttocks, and back.

At least 90 people had been inside the filled-to-capacity Amazura venue upstairs, while a crowd of 15 was waiting outside when the shooting erupted.

The guests had been attending a birthday vigil for Taearion Mungo, a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in October.

“There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these acts of violence. Those responsible will be brought to justice,” Rivera said, according to WABC-TV.

Police are investigating if the incident was gang-related but said it wasn’t an act of terrorism.

“Ten families woke up this morning to some of the most devastating news one could imagine receiving — their loved one had been shot,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, per CBS.

“My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted as they navigate this life-changing ordeal, and I’m relieved that seemingly no lives will be lost due to this despicable shooting.

“I have been in constant communication with law enforcement, and while it does not appear this incident has a Queens nexus, under no circumstance will we allow any example of gun violence in our borough to go unpunished.

“I’m confident that those who perpetrated this heinous act will be arrested and held accountable for their actions,” he said.

The Amazura Concert Hall also issued a statement on the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation and to help bring those responsible to justice,” it said.

Police ask the public to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline with information at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips may be submitted via their website.

