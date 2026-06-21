Artificial Intelligence May Change American Healthcare Forever, Study Suggests

The global market value of artificial intelligence in healthcare is projected to surge by 2034, according to a study by The Insight Partners released Monday.

Valued at $39.5 billion in 2025, the AI healthcare market is projected to reach a $1 trillion valuation by 2034. The study also predicted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.3% for the 2025 to 2034 forecast period.

CAGR refers to the average annual amount an investment grows over a period of time, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“When we talk about the application of AI, we can think of applying it across the entire spectrum of health care specialties, from the administrative side through to clinical care,” Harvard Medical School Assistant Professor of Anesthesia Samir Kendale said in a statement.

Some experts have suggested that AI tools alleviate healthcare administrative burdens across the U.S. Several analysts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that AI has great potential to improve cancer care by boosting detection methods, analyzing medical data and assisting specialists with diagnosing patients.

The study’s results comes alongside growing adoption of AI tools in America’s healthcare sector. AI can streamline routine tasks, boost operational efficiency to advance diagnoses and also speed up the discovery of new medical treatments, according to a Harvard Medical School analysis published in August 2024.

North America is projected to account for more than 42.92% of global market share by 2034, The Insight Partners study found. The research also found that Europe held the second biggest share at over 26.83%, with the United Kingdom’s AI in healthcare market expected to increase at a 44.3% CAGR by 2034.

Many Americans strongly oppose certain AI projects nationwide. Opposition in local communities halted or delayed 48 AI data center projects valued at $156 billion in 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported in May.

A Gallup poll released in May found that 7 in 10 Americans opposed building new AI data centers in their local communities, including 48% who are strongly opposed. Just 7% of respondents said they were strongly in favor of the projects, per Gallup’s survey.

The Insight Partners’ research utilizes primary interviews with C-suite executives, original equipment manufacturer engineers, procurement heads and policy analysts from over 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

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