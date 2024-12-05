Justice: She Trashed Pro-Trump Clients, Now Devastated Salon Owner Is Applying for Fast-Food Work

Propaganda comes direct from Satan, for it first fills its victims with hatred based on hellish distortions of reality.

Then, when the consequences of their hatred begin to mount, victims often cling to the propaganda in pathetic, heartbreaking ways.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, the prominent conservative account “Libs of TikTok” shared a TikTok video from Idaho salon owner Tiffney Prickett, who admitted that her viral rants against Trump supporters have cost her clients and left her searching for work in the fast-food industry.

“So, I’m just continuing to lose clients,” Prickett said. “And I’m — I would rather go work at Chipotle, and I was not lying when I said that I was headed to my Chipotle interview because I did apply to Chipotle.”

Moments later, she explained why she had no problem surrendering her career as a stylist to work in fast food.

“But I would rather go and do what I need to do and work at Chipotle after my 22-year career in this industry and refuse to let people feel comfortable in my space, to support racism, homophobia and misogyny — and rapist, a rapist — I would rather go work there than have people feel comfortable in my space with that and that mentality,” the deluded salon owner said.

Wednesday’s clip came on the heels of an earlier TikTok rant, which “Libs of TikTok” shared on Sunday.

In that earlier rant, Prickett proudly declared her willingness to sever ties with a 15-year client. Never mind that said client had treated the salon owner with kindness.

“I didn’t want to deal with them anyway because I knew — I knew that that whole family were Trump supporters because I’ve been doing her for 15 years. I’ve been to her family functions and family events. She’s given me gifts over the years. She was a very good client,” Prickett said.

Readers may watch both clips below.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language

The owner of a beauty salon in Idaho says her customers are “dropping like flies” after her hate filled rant about Trump supporters went viral. FAFO https://t.co/KkKW636QhP pic.twitter.com/1cx9jBZ1kN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 4, 2024

Of course, decades of conditioning via schools and popular culture prepared Prickett and many other victims to receive anti-Trump propaganda. One marvels, in fact, at her programmed-sounding recitation of those familiar charges against Trump supporters: racism, homophobia, misogyny, etc.

Above all, however, nothing strikes the viewer with more force than Prickett’s jaw-dropping refusal to engage in introspection. She simply does not recognize the people who filled her head with those lies as her true enemies.

Some might dismiss her behavior as stubbornness, but the problem of propaganda runs much deeper.

In fact, while listening to Prickett I was reminded of a passage from the incredible 1991 book “Wild Swans,” by Jung Chang, a woman who came of age as a teenager in China during Communist dictator Mao Zedong’s brutal Cultural Revolution of the 1960s.

In 1972, Chang and her mother visited a family friend named Tung. Mao’s regime had recently released Tung from prison after five years in solitary confinement.

When his wife brought him new clothes on the day of his release, Tung chastised her.

“You shouldn’t have just brought me material goods. You should have brought me spiritual food,” he said, referring to Mao’s writings.

Years later, the author still did not feel like mocking Tung.

“I was staying with his family at the time,” Chang wrote, “and saw him making them study Mao’s articles every day, with a seriousness which I found more tragic than ridiculous.”

Tung, of course, had so internalized the Maoist regime’s propaganda that even five years in prison did not awaken him. Instead, he continued to mistake his enemy for his savior (“spiritual food”).

In like manner, not even the loss of clients — good people who treated her with kindness — and the subsequent destruction of a 22-year career could persuade Pickett to look inward and begin to question the people who lied to her about Trump and his supporters.

If that kind of propaganda does not come straight from Hell, then one wonders what does.

