SECTIONS
Culture Uncategorized
Print

Horror: Men Arrested After 11 Kids Saved From Filthy New Mexico Compound

Taos County Sheriff's Office via APThis Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows Siraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj was jailed on a Georgia warrant alleging child abduction after law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New Mexico compound for a missing 3-year-old boy found 11 children in filthy conditions and hardly any food. The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia, N.M, and turned over to state child-welfare workers, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said. Hogrefe said the search did not turn up the missing boy, but that investigators had reason to believe the boy had been at the compound fairly recently. (Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By The Western Journal
August 4, 2018 at 4:30pm
Print

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New Mexico compound for a missing 3-year-old boy didn’t locate him but found 11 other children in filthy conditions and hardly any food, a sheriff said Saturday.

The children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia, New Mexico, and turned over to state child-welfare workers, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.

Two men were arrested during the search while two women at the compound were initially detained before being released pending further investigation, Hogrefe said.

One of the men, 39-year-old Siraj Wahhaj, was jailed on a Georgia warrant alleging child abduction while the other man, identified only as Lucas Morten, was arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Hogrefe said.

Online court records checked Saturday didn’t list defense attorneys who could comment on behalf of the men.

TRENDING: Top Trump Aides Look To Drastically Slash Refugees Entering United States

The search stemmed from an investigation involving the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Clayton County, Georgia, authorities, Hogrefe said in a statement.

Amalia is 145 miles (233 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque and in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border.

Hogrefe said authorities had conducted surveillance of the compound while looking for the missing boy before he decided Thursday to get a search warrant immediately after a Georgia investigator forwarded a message in which someone at the compound reportedly told another person that people at the compound were starving and needed water.

Hogrefe said the search did not turn up the missing boy, identified by the sheriff as AG Wahhaj, but that investigators had reason to believe the boy had been at the compound fairly recently.

It’s not clear whether the boy and Siraj Wahhaj are related.

There were no injuries during the search, the sheriff said. But Wahhaj and Morten initially refused to follow commands and Wahhaj was armed with a rifle and four handguns, Hogrefe said.

There was little food in the compound, which consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing and electricity, he said.

“The only food we saw were a few potatoes and a box of rice in the filthy trailer,” the sheriff said.

The adults and children appeared like “refugees not only with no food or fresh water, but with no shoes, personal hygiene and basically dirty rags for clothing,” the sheriff said. “We all gave the kids our water and what snacks we had – it was the saddest living conditions and poverty I have seen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Jack Davis

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump prays during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump looks on before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Chris Agee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

Neetu Chandak

AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images

Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.