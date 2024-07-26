Vice President Kamala Harris’ past remarks are drawing justifiable scrutiny as her nomination as the Democratic Party’s candidate for president is looking all but secured.

Specifically, an interview from June 9, 2020, has resurfaced in which Harris made an appearance on New York City-based HOT97’s “Ebro in the Morning!”

For context, this interview came during the summer following the death of George Floyd, which spurred massive unrest, including rioting, looting, destruction of property and even murder.

BREAKING: Footage found of VP Kamala Harris supporting DEFUND THE POLICE: “It’s about upending the system”

“We need to look at police budgets”

Host Ebro Darden asked Harris, “Where do you stand on defund the police?”

Harris responded, “So, here’s the thing: Defund the police — the issue behind it is that we need to reimagine how we are creating safety and when you have many cities that have one-third of their entire city budget focused on policing, we know that is not the smart way and the best way, or the right way to achieve safety.”

She then proceeded to launch into a diatribe about middle-class America.

“For too long, the status quo thinking has been you get more safety by putting more cops on the street. Well, that’s wrong. Because, by the way, if you wanna look at upper middle-class suburban neighborhoods, they don’t have that patrol car, they don’t have those police walking those streets. But what they do have? They have well-funded schools. What they do have is home ownership, high home ownership rates. What they do have are thriving small businesses. What they do have is access to public health and mental health services.”

She then concluded by voicing her support for defunding the police. “So, this whole movement is about rightly saying we need to take a look at these budgets and figure out whether it reflects the right priorities.”

How did leftist rioting and chaos in 2020 impact support for remarks like these?

The Pew Research Center published findings in October 2021 that provided some insight.

Compared to 2020, a “higher share of Americans want to see ‘a lot’ more spending on police in their area,” the poll concluded.

After the chaos that ensued in the summer of 2020, Pew reported, “Black adults, Democrats [are] now much less likely than in 2020 to prefer decreased spending on police in their area.”

While Harris’ remarks did not explicitly mention race, this issue was a major factor in calls for police defunding, as many saw Floyd’s death to be the result of racism in policing, causing a major boost in support for Black Lives Matter.

On an additional note, concerning race, the same findings from Pew reported, “Black and Hispanic Democrats [were] more likely than White Democrats to back increased spending on local police.”

Perhaps Americans saw the havoc and destruction of 2020 and decided that Harris’ idiotic statements should be only that.

Make no mistake, if Harris continues this course in 2024 to pander to far-left activists, regular people will suffer.

Businesses and police departments will close and crime will run rampant. Streets will not be safe.

Harris thinks this is what we want. If she gets the presidency, that’s what she will give us.

