These Are the 15 Most Reliable Cars On The Road In The US

A new study has listed the 15 most reliable cars in the US, based on how long consumers keep their vehicles on the road before trading them in, and the results may surprise you.

The results were tallied by iSeeCars.com, according to the UK Daily Mail.

Japanese car models reportedly ruled the top spots, with Toyota dominating the top five.

The Daily Mail reported that the Toyota Hylander came in at number one, as more than 18 percent of original owners have kept this car on the road for 15 years or more.

Vehicles rounding out the rest of the top five are the Sienna, Tundra, Prius, and RAV 4 models.

TRENDING: Eric Clapton Spent A Year As An Island Recluse Grieving Infant Son Who Fell 53 Stories To His Death

Fellow Japanese automaker Honda breaks Toyota’s streak with the Odyssey, a minivan making the number six spot.

Along with Toyota and Honda, Acura, Subaru and Nissan all made the list, while German automaker Volkswagen snagged the 15th spot with their Golf model, cementing them the only non-Japanese car manufacturer to break the top fifteen.

ISeeCars reportedly researched some 650,000 cars, according to the Daily Mail.

The cars ranged from model years 1981-2002.

“While a decade on the road used to be a significant milestone for vehicle life expectancy, the elevated quality of cars being produced has raised this standard to beyond ten years,” said Phong Ly, CEO of the ISeeCars, in a statement to the Mail.

“Japanese automakers are known for setting quality and reliability standards, so it is no surprise that they are the most likely to reach the 15-year milestone.” he continued.

Notably, the only hybrid model vehicle to appear was the Toyota Prius.

Ly asserted that drivers of hybrid vehicles will be more inclined to keep their cars going longer, in an effort to compensate for the higher up front cost of owning a battery powered car.

RELATED: Don’t Get Stuck in the Worst Traffic in America: Top Routes to Avoid on Thanksgiving

“Hybrid owners have the added incentive to keep their cars on the road for longer in order to accrue fuel savings to offset the increased upfront cost of these vehicles, Ly told The Daily Mail.

He continued “Despite consumers’ concerns about battery durability and the associated high replacement cost, its appearance on the list shows that the reliability of the Prius measures up to Toyota’s conventional fuel counterparts.”

American made vehicles were surprisingly absent from the list, with the Daily Mail pointing out that while American pick-up trucks were reportedly “close to average,” they were still outmatched by Japan’s Toyota Tundra.

Below is a list of the top 15 vehicles.

Toyota Highlander (18.3%) Toyota Sienna (17.1%) Toyota Tundra (15.7%) Toyota Prius (15.0%) Toyota RAV4 (14.3%) Honda Odyssey (12.8%) Toyota Sequoia (12.8%) Toyota Tacoma (12.4%) Honda CR-V (11.9%) Toyota Avalon (11.7%) Acura MDX (11.6%) Toyota Camry (11.5%) Subaru Forester (11.5%) Nissan Frontier (11.0%) Volkswagen Golf (10.6%)

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.