15-Year-Old Alleged Illegal Immigrant Smuggler Leads Troopers on High-Speed Chase

In the latest debacle, police said a 15-year-old boy led Texas troopers on a harrowing high-speed car chase that topped speeds of 140 miles an hour while smuggling five illegal aliens in his vehicle.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety posted a video of the terrifying Nov. 7 car chase on the social media platform X.

“TxDPS pursued a 15-year-old smuggler on US 281 #RGV after allowing multiple illegal immigrants to bail out and flee,” he wrote.

After blowing through a U.S. Border Patrol Inspection Station, the car eventually stopped after troopers used a tire deflation device.

“The teen from Palmview was arrested & charged with/ evading & human smuggling,” Olivarez wrote. “5 illegal immigrants were apprehended & referred to US Border Patrol.”

𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: 𝟏𝟓-𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐔𝐒 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒𝟎𝐦𝐩𝐡 11/07: @TxDPS pursued a 15-year-old smuggler on US 281 #RGV after allowing multiple illegal… pic.twitter.com/GmFsdrliub — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 13, 2023

Fortunately, no one died during this dangerous car chase.

However, high-speed pursuits of illegal aliens and human traffickers can and do cause the deaths of innocent bystanders, state troopers or the migrants themselves.

There has been a string of similar high-speed chases and fatal crashes involving migrants being smuggled into Texas, where such pursuits are routine.

Just last week, eight people died when a suspected smuggler crashed head-on into an SUV while trying to evade law enforcement.

Eight people were killed in Texas on Wednesday when a driver suspected of human smuggling tried to elude law enforcement officers and slammed head-on into an SUV, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.https://t.co/Eak9HUpepC — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2023

Biden’s border crisis has become so catastrophic that even the left-wing New York Times reported on the crash.

David Stout, a county commissioner in El Paso, told the Associated Press there have been about 500 high-speed car chases involving illegal aliens in his county alone this year.

Of those 500 pursuits, more than half exceeded speeds of 100 miles an hour, he said.

This dangerous activity threatens public safety. Imagine a family riding home after watching a movie one evening, only to be killed after a car smuggling migrants crashes into them.

Keep in mind that these car chases don’t just happen on highways. They also occur on neighborhood streets where children play.

Happening Now: Hundreds lunge into the Rio Grande and cross into Eagle Pass en masse. They are crossing by International Bridge 2, where @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy recently visited. Video: @efraiinGzz pic.twitter.com/0zROTfzNOp — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 15, 2023

The scale of illegal immigration across the US southern border is staggering https://t.co/Sd4KaLpJaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

Under Biden’s disastrous presidency, deadly narcotics and unvetted armies of criminal illegal aliens — including many suspected terrorists — are flooding the country because our borders are not secure.

According to the CDC, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like #fentanyl. Yesterday, USBP agents in Nogales and Willcox, AZ interdicted 2 smuggling loads consisting of over 304 lbs. of fentanyl worth over $1.9M. Great work by @usbpchieftca pic.twitter.com/S6LbqOs3Zo — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) November 14, 2023

BREAKING: CBP reports Border Patrol arrested 18 people on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the southern border in September, bringing the total for FY’23 to 169, the highest year ever recorded & higher than previous 6 years – combined. FY23 – 169

FY22 – 98

FY21 – 15

FY20 – 3

FY19… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 21, 2023

On 11/14, USBP agents apprehended 7 dangerous felons. Their criminal histories

-Rape & Lewd Acts w/ a Child Under 14 yrs old

-Attempted Homicide & Possession of Illicit Weapons

-Gang members from

-Auto Defensas Campesinas Del Casanare

-MS-13

-Tren de Aragua

-Valluco pic.twitter.com/6nxSM8xzgu — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) November 16, 2023

Dear New Yorkers: Meet your new neighbors. They don’t pay taxes, don’t pay for rent, and don’t work. You’re paying for it. They come from places that are hotbeds of crime, violence, and Jihad. Hope it was worth the pandering points.pic.twitter.com/O5eHQ0i8dE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 17, 2023

A relentless barrage of migrants is accelerating the collapse of the United States by draining public resources, compromising national security and endangering public safety.

We shouldn’t have to live like this.

