1,500 Rabbis Come to Tucker Carlson's Defense as ADL Calls for His Firing

Last week, the Anti-Defamation League suggested that Fox News host Tucker Carlson should be yanked from the air for supporting what it called a “white supremacist tenet.”

Now, 1,500 rabbis have defended Carlson and criticized the ADL.

On the April 8 episode of “Fox News Primetime,” Carlson raised the possibility that Democrats are allowing mass immigration in order to win more votes. He made clear that he was not suggesting there was a race problem, saying instead it was a voting rights problem.

“I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” Carlson said.

“But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”

He concluded that while critics want to make it a racial issue, the fact that people who refuse to follow our laws are being let into the country and given special privileges is “a voting rights question.”

Carlson happens to be correct that importing noncitizens and allowing them to vote dilutes the voting power of American citizens. He never mentioned anything about the race of the voters in America, and he never implied that only white people should have power.

Instead, Carlson suggested that American citizens of all races should have voting power in the United States, and noncitizens of all races should not. That seems like a pretty fair conclusion.

However, because leftists do not like it when they are rightfully criticized, they must turn it around and try to paint Carlson as the bad guy. In this case, they went to their oft-used strategy of calling anything they don’t like “racist.”

Media Matters, the radical leftist organization supposedly dedicated to “correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media,” immediately concluded that Carlson was defending “white replacement theory.” This lie was parroted by leftists on Twitter.

Tucker Carlson gives an passionate defense of “white replacement theory”https://t.co/QKSkGoRjzC pic.twitter.com/SOUlrxRgnt — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 9, 2021

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and director of the ADL, also decided that Carlson was a racist for presenting a viewpoint that he did not like and therefore should be taken off the air.

“‘[R]eplacement theory’ is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites,” Greenblatt tweeted Friday. “It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.”

.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021

The Jerusalem Post explained what “white replacement theory” is, and it makes clear that this is not what Carlson was arguing.

“The conspiracy theory that Jews are orchestrating a ‘great replacement’ of white westerners with nonwhite immigrants is popular among white supremacists and fueled the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, among other attacks,” it reported.

Carlson never suggested that Jewish people were responsible for orchestrating the replacement of white people, and he never even said that white people are the ones who should be voting in America. Instead, he said that American citizens, regardless of race, shouldn’t be replaced by noncitizen voters.

In response to the ADL’s criticism, the Coalition for Jewish Values wrote a letter to Greenblatt supported by 1,500 Orthodox rabbis.

The coalition called Greenblatt’s characterization of Carlson as a white supremacist “grossly misplaced.”

“Alas, the ADL has become markedly partisan under your leadership,” said the letter, which was shared with The Jerusalem Post. “Your organization published the guide, Naming the Hate, which features obscure neo-Nazis of the ‘alt-right,’ yet says nothing regarding far more dangerous, leftist adherents of radical Islam.”

The coalition accused the ADL of actively hiding the facts about anti-Semitic hate in America.

“The ADL has tirelessly endeavored to hide the truth readily known to most Jews in America: the overwhelming majority of antisemitic acts occur in Democrat-controlled cities and on college campuses dominated by progressive currents,” the letter said.

CJV wrote a letter on Tuesday calling out the ADL for its “grossly misplaced charges of antisemitism.” https://t.co/e1MXMCT1bi pic.twitter.com/fxaEYH7xkK — Jewish Values (@cjvalues) April 14, 2021

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made it clear that he would not fold to the pressure of the woke mob and that Carlson will not be fired, according to The Hill.

“A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory,” he wrote in a letter to Greenblatt. “As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: ‘White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.'”

The importance of organizations such as the Coalition for Jewish Values and Fox Corp. standing up to the mob cannot be overstated. The left will not stop in its efforts to militarize every institution in America against its political foes, and the only way to respond is to fight back.

