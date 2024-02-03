Several models of cordless Bissell vacuum cleaners have been recalled due to an issue that could create a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the “battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.”

About 142,000 of the various models were sold in the United States, and another 14,600 were sold in Canada.

According to a Canadian government recall alert page, there have been 16 complaints filed in the United States that the vacuum smoked and belched forth a burning smell.

Six reports said the battery pack caught fire. Of those instances, three resulted in what was labeled as “minor property damage” and one in what was called a “minor burn injury.”

One similar injury in Canada was caused by the battery pack overheating and sparking.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the vacuums were sold at Lowe’s, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores, including online retailers such as Amazon.

The vacuums being recalled were sold between August 2016 and December 2022, and cost between $110 and $270.

According to a notice posted by Bissell, the product was marketed as the Multi Reach™ Cordless Vacuum. The recall covers models 1985, 19851 (which was also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 1985C, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519

“Stop using the vacuum immediately,” Bissell warned.

Owners can find the model number on a black bar on the product information sticker. Bissell requests they take a picture of the sticker in order to process a claim for a new vacuum.

Bissell is telling owners that after all attachments are removed, they should turn the vacuum on to power it down.

A form on Bissell’s site has the information consumers need to receive a replacement vacuum.

Customers can throw out the vacuum and battery once a replacement arrives.

Because the device uses a lithium-ion battery, consumers are advised to follow state or local laws regarding disposal of such batteries.

Bissell can be reached by phone in the U.S. at 1-855-417-7001 or in Canada at 1-855-739-1702 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time Monday-Friday, ET or from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Bissell can be reached by email at RecallNA@bissell.com.

