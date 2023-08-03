Share
News

Electric Vehicle 'Spontaneously' Catches on Fire While at High-End Auto Dismantler

 By Johnathan Jones  August 3, 2023 at 1:56pm
Share

A Tesla that had been sitting for months after a wreck “spontaneously” ignited into flames on Wednesday in California as it was being prepared to be dismantled.

The Sacramento Bee reported the fire started just after 5 p.m. in the city of Rancho Cordova at a high-end scrap yard.

Firefighters were called out to the location of the fire and discovered a black Tesla Model S lifted on a rack and in flames.

According to the Bee, witnesses said the idle car had “spontaneously caught fire.”

Trending:
Judge Hands Trump a Win, Says Stolen Election Claims Protected by Presidential Immunity

No injuries were reported, and it is not clear how many gallons of water were used to put the blaze out.

But it did take well over an hour for those on the scene to extinguish the flames.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews were “unable to move it to a safe location to burn out,” the outlet reported.

Would you ever buy an electric vehicle?

The electric vehicle was apparently boxed into the business by “millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but Wednesday’s “spontaneous” blaze was the fourth such incident involving an electric vehicle in the Sacramento area over the past year.

In every case, the car in question was a Tesla. The cars are known for being powered by lithium-ion batteries that can be unstable.

In some cases, Tesla fires require thousands upon thousands of gallons of water to put out.

Water is one precious resource that is sometimes difficult to spare in California.

Related:
Tesla 'Rigged' Dashboards and Created 'Secret Team' to Exaggerate Range Before EVs Need Recharging: Report

In January, a Tesla Model S was driving down a highway in Rancho Cordova when it too “spontaneously caught fire” on a highway.

Metro Fire of Sacramento reported the blaze required 6,000 gallons of water to put out.

“The vehicle battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50,” the fire department said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Electric Vehicle 'Spontaneously' Catches on Fire While at High-End Auto Dismantler
'I Am Being Arrested for You': Trump Posts Defiant Final Messages Before Departing for DC for Court Appearance
'Anytime, Anywhere': DeSantis, Newsom Agree to Debate on Live TV - Here's What We Know
Federal Court Rules on Biden's Pistol Brace Crackdown: 'Huge Win for Peaceable Gun Owners'
'Swamp Creature': Pence Doubles Down on Opposition to Trump and 'Crackpot Lawyers'
See more...

Conversation