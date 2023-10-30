More than 70 people were missing on Monday after a boat capsized in northern Nigeria, according to authorities who deplored the frequent deadly boat accidents in Africa’s most populous country.

The boat was carrying traders returning from a fish market in Taraba state’s Ardo-Kola district late Saturday when it capsized on the Benue River, which is one of Nigeria’s largest, the national emergency services said.

More than 100 passengers were on board, Ladan Ayuba, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press.

Ayuba said 17 bodies have been recovered and 73 people were missing.

Fourteen were rescued, he said.

Taraba Gov. Agbu Kefas called the accident a “monumental tragedy” and ordered the use of life jackets for boat passengers.

“Our body of water, which is one of the longest in the region, should be a veritable source of wealth and not death,” the governor said in a statement issued Monday by his office.

“I mourn with Families of the departed, and pray we don’t witness such an ugly accident, again,” Kefas said in a social media post.

It’s over 24 hours after a Boat mishap that has claimed 12 lives in Taraba – and I am extremely unhappy. I commend the ongoing ‘search and rescue operations’ for many still missing. Tarabans, it’s a moment of darkness, for us as a People. I mourn with Families of the… — Agbu Kefas ⏩ (@GovAgbuKefas) October 29, 2023

Boat disasters are common in remote communities across the West African nation. This is the third involving more than 100 passengers in just four months.

Most are attributed to overloading. Good, accessible roads are often lacking in those areas.

Boat with 100 onboard capsizes in Taraba https://t.co/adhCpQWykU — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) October 30, 2023

Authorities were investigating the cause of this accident, Taraba police spokesman Usman Abdullahi said.

Locals and fishermen were helping rescue agencies.

Abdullahi said he feared that the operation could last for days because the river is flowing at its highest level.

“We don’t even expect to get the bodies anywhere near here,” he said.

