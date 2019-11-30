SECTIONS
18-Year-Old Accused of Killing Grandmother's Shih-Tzu Dog, Storing Head in Dresser Drawer

Wooden wardrobe drawerNadya Kalinia / ShutterstockWooden wardrobe drawer (Nadya Kalinia / Shutterstock)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 30, 2019 at 8:47am
An 18-year-old woman from Tennessee appeared in court Monday after authorities say she not only killed her grandmother’s dog but also decapitated it in a gruesome act of animal cruelty.

Authorities say Kyoko Smith killed her grandmother’s Shih Tzu, named Lucy, on Nov. 11 according to WREG-TV.

Then Smith allegedly beheaded the dog and placed the head inside her dresser drawer.

She is also accused of removing the dog’s heart and storing it in the freezer.

A family member reported the grisly crime to the police and said, “he also received pictures of the dead dog from Kyoko Smith’s mother,” WREG reported

Two days later, Smith confessed to killing the dog although the motive is still unclear.

She was arrested and charged for killing the dog on Nov. 22.

She was later released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court again next month.

One of the conditions of her bond, according to WHBQ-TV, was counseling.

Smith needs to show that’s she tried to receive help when she appears back in court on Dec. 9.

Kaitlin Montoya, who counsels at-risk youth at Youth Villages, said that Smith’s violent act doesn’t mean that she’ll repeat it after receiving help.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean anything could escalate,” she said. “It just means the child doesn’t know how to express and communicate what they need and what’s going on.”

RELATED: 63-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Contracting Rare Disease When He Was Licked by His Dog

Others, however, can’t help but think about the pain the poor dog endured.

“Absolutely the first thing that comes to my mind is please, please, I pray that animal didn’t suffer too long,” Alexis Pugh, director of the Memphis Animal Shelter told WREG.

“My second thought is, this is a person who needs some help and I’m glad this is someone that has been identified by authorities, because the lengths this person went to mutilate this innocent animal.”

Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
