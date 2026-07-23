More Than 19 Million Eggs Recalled Over Concerns of Dangerous Contamination

More than 19 million eggs that were sold at stores in six states are being recalled over potential Salmonella bacteria contamination.

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. is recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs, amounting to 19,074,924 individual eggs that were produced in Texas.

The eggs were produced and distributed from Texas farms between June 6 and July 3.

19 million eggs recalled at several supermarkets over possible Salmonella contamination https://t.co/xS2ED2HSUN pic.twitter.com/zl7Nd7GdMc — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2026

The eggs were sold at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, and other retail outlets.

Brand names under which the eggs were sold included Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire, Country Morning, and Sunups.

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The recalled eggs will have a code number. Codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian Date between 157 and 184 are recalled. All recalled eggs have a “sell by” date of between July 20 and Aug. 17.

The company said it is not aware of any illnesses linked to the eggs being recalled.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers are urged to bring the recalled eggs back to where they were purchased for a refund.

The company said it found out about the potential risk through “proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis” on its Texas farms, according to CBS News.

Distribution of fresh eggs from the two Texas farms has been temporarily halted.

“Upon receiving notice of the recall, we immediately began reviewing our inventory and removing any potentially affected products from our stores,” Brookshire Grocery said in a statement, according to People.

“In addition, any replacement inventory and future shipments are being sourced from alternate facilities while this issue is addressed,” it said.

EGG RECALL ⚠️ A salmonella risk has triggered a recall for nearly 1.6 million egg cartons in several states. Check your fridge for these items: https://t.co/yG2s7vOw76 pic.twitter.com/qsnjo1yqjB — WFAA (@wfaa) July 23, 2026

“When we learned of a possible issue with egg safety, we began diverting eggs to a breaking plant where they would be pasteurized to kill any foodborne pathogens. We also began a robust internal investigation and initiated testing protocols to identify potential sources of SE [Salmonella Enteritidis],” the company said in a statement.

It framed the recall as a “precautionary measure.”

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