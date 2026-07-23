Sophie Cunningham Doubles Down on 'Common Sense' Trans Comments When Confronted by WNBA Media: 'I Said What I Said'

After having the temerity to say men should not play sports against women, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham was forced to defend herself against the WNBA media pack.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense,” Cunningham said in a video posted to X when asked about her position.

“And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. … I stand on what I said and I will always believe that,” she said.

When asked what form her “advocacy” would take, she said she will be true to herself.

Sophie Cunningham gets grilled by WNBA reporters for saying men shouldn’t be able to play women’s sports. Refuses to back down. “I said what I said.” Eloquently defends women’s sports as woke reporters press her. Love all of this. Well done @sophaller. pic.twitter.com/kUjlt8ZZDH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 23, 2026

“I do have beliefs. I do have morals, and I’ll always stand on those and be true to who I am,” she said, adding, “People are going to take it how they want to take it.”

She was firm on her core point.

“When it comes just to protecting women in sports and young girls in sports, I feel very strongly about that. I think that’s why you have Title IX,” she said, referring to the legislation requiring colleges that offer sports for men to offer them for women.

“I extend love, and I don’t dislike anyone,” she told another media questioner who asked how she’d deal with transgender athletes’ reaction to her statements. ”I think there’s room for absolutely everyone here, and I think there’s room to love everyone.”

“And I truly think when you get people in the same room, and you have conversations, you actually have a lot in common with a lot of people. And so I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women. And I think that there are rights that need to be protected. And like I said, I’m going to stand true to that,” she said.

“I have never once said I hated the trans community,” she added.

In an interview with ESPN, she noted that steering a middle course means there are folks on either side hating her.

“You see so many people change or try to fit into a box,” she said. “I don’t even know what that box is. It’s a fake box. Everyone wants to look the same. Everyone wants the same vibe. Screw that. I’m gonna be me.”

🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt FIERCELY defends WNBA star Sophie Cunningham for opposing men in women’s sports “It’s completely LUDICROUS that anyone could support that.” “The backlash she is receiving from Democrats and left wing figures across the country is ASTONISHING. They… pic.twitter.com/XfAZXu0xzm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2026

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” she said.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she said.

“I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” she said.

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