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Commentary
Many of the responses to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's message were unprintable.
Commentary
Many of the responses to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's message were unprintable. (Angelina Katsanis / Getty Images)

Mamdani, Who Said Israel 'Not a Place,' Gets Roasted for Wishing Jewish NYCers 'Peaceful' Holiday That's Definitely About Israel Being a Place

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 23, 2026 at 4:04pm
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It’s been a busy week for Zohran Mamdani in regard to his favorite legal jurisdiction.

Unfortunately, that jurisdiction doesn’t happen to be New York City, but instead the state of Israel. After again saber-rattling and threatening to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he promised on the campaign trail, he suddenly discovered he lacked the jurisdiction.

Not that this stopped him from calling Netanyahu a “war criminal,” despite the fact he hasn’t been (and almost certainly never will be) tried in an international court:

The saber-rattling, however, brought forth plenty of Mamdani’s old clips, including one where he said that Israel is “not a place” and “not a country” for some:

Apparently, Mr. Mamdani has built up an incredible immunity to cognitive dissonance, since he decided to take to social media to wish Jewish New Yorkers a “peaceful Tisha B’Av” — ignoring that the significance of the holiday means that Israel definitely is a place which also should be a country if there is to be a Jewish state.

“From sundown tonight until tomorrow, mourners will pause and reflect on the history and resiliency of the Jewish people,” Mamdani posted on X.

“May all observing have a safe and meaningful fast.”

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After the week he’s had, you can imagine the comments section. Along with plenty of people who told him, in unrepeatable terms, to commit a physically impossible act upon himself, there were also a few who wanted to give the mayor of a city with a not insignificant number of Jewish residents a history lesson:

It turns out if you don’t believe that Israel is a place or you think that it’s a colonizer construct, you probably shouldn’t be wishing anyone a “peaceful Tisha B’Av,” where the Jewish people mourn the fact that colonizers effectively displaced them.

From Yahudat.org:

On the ninth of the month of Av, we commemorate the destruction of the First Temple and roughly five hundred years later, on Tisha Be-Av, the Second Temple was also destroyed. About sixty-five years later, again on the ninth of Av, the Romans conquered the city of Beitar during the Bar Kokhba revolt and Jerusalem was razed to the ground.

More than a millennium earlier, when the Jews were wandering in the wilderness, the sin of the spies took place on the ninth of Av. This was a betrayal of the Land of Israel, as a result of which the entire generation was doomed to die in the wilderness. Only their children had the privilege of entering the Promised Land. As a result of the sin, the Talmud tells us that God said to the people: “You cried for nothing on this day, so I will make this a day of crying for all future generations. If you do not rectify the sin of the spies, the Temple will be destroyed on this day.” Since we did not correct this sin by settling the Land in accordance with the Torah’s guidance, both Temples were destroyed on Tisha Be-Av.

Yes, not one but two of the Holy Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed on the ninth day of the month of Av, which is the whole reason for the holiday. It’s also worth noting, as Chabad does, that in 1313 B.C., the Israelites refused to enter the Promised Land after being told by their spies that it was dangerous and were forced by God to wander for 40 years, also traditionally on the ninth day of Av.

This is to say that Mayor Mamdani is noting that for 3,339 years, the homeland of the Jewish people has been Israel. Meanwhile, here’s a guy who’s preternaturally interested in the Holy Land, despite the fact that he doesn’t live there, doesn’t sound like he wants to live there, and certainly has no jurisdiction over it. Gosh, I wonder why.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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