1st-Time Gun Ownership Reportedly Spikes as Anti-Gunners Realize 2nd Amendment Freedom Is Vital

Leave it to a worldwide existential crisis to align moral values.

As toilet paper and hand sanitizer fly from store shelves, be certain to count something else in, as well: guns. Lots of guns.

According to one report, gun sales have dramatically increased.

And what’s more, so have gun sales to first-time buyers.

“I’ve sold 12 handguns in two hours,” Gabriel Vaughn of Sportman’s Arms in Petaluma, California, told KTVU.

TRENDING: Report: Pelosi Tried Using Bill Aimed at Stopping Coronavirus Deaths To Fund Baby Deaths Through Abortion

“People that tell me that they don’t like guns, but they’re here to begrudgingly buy one,” Vaughn said. “If it makes somebody feel safe, sure, and they’re legal to own one, then sure.”

Ammunition sales are also spiking. According to Yahoo Finance, sales at Ammo.com are up by 68 percent. Alex Horsman, Ammo.com’s marketing manager, knows why.

“We know certain things impact ammo sales, mostly political events or economic instability when people feel their rights may end up infringed,” Horsman said. “But this is our first experience with a virus leading to such a boost in sales.”

“A lot of our customers like to be prepared. And for many of them, it’s not just face masks and Theraflu. It’s knowing that no matter what happens, they can keep themselves and their families safe.”

Are firearms a part of your crisis supplies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 79% (978 Votes) 21% (266 Votes)

Exactly.

Sometimes it takes a crisis that puts everyone at risk for folks to rediscover fundamental moral values — like having the means to protect themselves and others.

These values are so intrinsic to our humanity that they made their way into America’s founding documents, namely the Constitution.

Under uncertain, stressful conditions, plenty of folks come to a conclusion they might not have reached otherwise: It’s best not to take chances.

In other words, firearms are just as essential to a family’s crisis supplies as water, foodstuffs and medicine.

RELATED: In Coronavirus Panic, Alyssa Milano Thanks God for Biden's Leadership, Unaware He's in Charge of Nothing

As the country lurches forward toward an inevitable uptick in COVID-19 cases, may we all bear something in mind: The reality of our current situation will be greatly affected by how we choose to view it.

If you wind up in a viral video on Twitter fighting over toilet paper, you’re doing it wrong.

Instead, lead by example: Act in the manner you wish others to act themselves. Want folks to stay calm? Stay calm yourself.

May we all take to heart the same kind of obligation that responsible gun ownership requires, that we should seek to be protectors of not only our own, but of our neighbors and communities, as well.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.