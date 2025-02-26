Share
News

Watch: Southwest Plane Narrowly Avoids Disastrous Collision Thanks to Pilot's Incredible Runway Maneuver

 By Randy DeSoto  February 25, 2025 at 5:22pm
Share

The quick response of a Southwest Airlines flight crew Tuesday prevented what appeared to be a certain collision from happening with another plane on the runway on which it was to land.

Southwest Flight 2504 from Omaha, Nebraska, to Chicago’s Midway International Airport was forced to perform a go-around maneuver when a private jet taxied out onto the runway as the passenger jet was coming in for a landing.

Video of the incident showed the Southwest plane about to touch down when it suddenly popped back up into the air.

Ahead on the runway was a plane identified as Flexjet 560, according to CNN.

It was a Bombardier Challenger 350, which was headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, according to FlightRadar24.

Air traffic control instructed the private jet to hold short of Runway 31 Center, according to audio from LiveATC.net.

The pilot incorrectly repeated back the instructions he had been given and indicated he was going to cross the Southwest jet’s runway, prompting the air traffic controller to tell him, “Flexjet 560, negative! Cross 31 Left, hold short Runway 31 Center.”

The Southwest pilot saw the situation unfolding and informed the tower he was going around.

The controller responded, “West 2504, uh, Roger that. Climb, maintain 3,000.”

The pilot could later be heard asking, “How did that happen?” but the tower did not respond as it continued to give instructions to other pilots.

Related:
United Airlines Jet Carrying 182 Makes Emergency Landing

A Southwest spokesperson told CNN via email, “The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” adding, “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duff responded to the incident with a post on X, saying, “The @NTSB and @FAANews are investigating the Chicago Midway International Airport incident. I will provide more updates once I have them.”

He added, “However, it is imperative that pilots follow the instructions of air traffic controllers. If they do not, their licenses will be pulled.”

Do you feel safe when flying?

The incident comes after a series of fatal plane accidents over the past month, including two in Arizona, as well as others in Toronto, Canada; outside Nome, Alaska; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and another in which an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 29.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Southwest Plane Narrowly Avoids Disastrous Collision Thanks to Pilot's Incredible Runway Maneuver
Karoline Leavitt Rips 'Monopoly' Power Away from White House Correspondents' Association in Blow to Mainstream Media
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Says She Has Identified ICE Leakers and Is Preparing to Drop the Hammer
Watch: Scott Jennings Teaches CNN Panelists How the Federal Government Works as They Melt Down Over Dan Bongino Appointment
White House Meeting Gets Tense as Macron Interrupts Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation