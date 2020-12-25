Two years ago, gospel singer Blair Monique Walker was telling the world about a miracle.

Despite having been diagnosed with uterine tumors that would have meant she could never have children, when the time came for her surgery, the tumors were gone. In May 2018, her son, Noah, was born.

And, in her latest revelation about Noah, the miracle keeps getting better.

Noah, as with all 2-year-olds, is curious and knows how to get what he wants. But this took even his mother by surprise.

The boy had set up a place inside a basement cabinet where there was a blanket, a stash of snacks and an iPad for cartoons.

Walker shared a video of Noah on social media, and the youngster and his hiding place went viral.

“Ok you know what? Enough is enough an iPad, crackers and coloring book? Cabinet in the basement though? Y’all come get this baby. I’m tired,” she said in her Facebook post on Nov. 9.

“He’s hidden in cabinets before but never set it up this way,” Walker told Fox News.

The video includes a subtle narration by a very happy mom.

“OK, so we’re in our basement. He thinks nobody knows about his hiding spot,” she said in the video as she opened the cabinet door to reveal a full-mouth Noah.

“What are you doing in here, bud?” she asked. “Wha — what? You have the iPad? What are you doing?”

“Are we disturbing your peace?” Walker asked as her daughter helped her understand that Noah would like to resume his serious work.

The video concluded with Noah waving goodbye.

“He wasn’t bothered at all that I found him and actually wanted to continue his alone time in peace,” Walker said.

She said that her son has not been bothered that his hideout was discovered.

“He uses it most days,” Walker said. “He brings in the same items as before, just different snacks.”

But as with many happy stories these days, hers attracted critics and doubters. She laid into them in a follow-up post.

“When we shared our miracle story, many Christians who are supposed to believe in miracles (go figure) tried to discredit us and call us liars,” Walker wrote. “I attempted to defend myself on many occasions and only got into arguments. God told me to be quiet and that He would prove to people that He brought Noah into this world to make a difference. That everything had to happen the way it did.

“Now, almost 3 years later, God put that same little face on display for the entire world to see. It’s not about a ‘cabinet’…. It’s about the joy and reminding people that anything God says is true. They’re even now trying to say we staged the whole thing for likes lol. I love it lol.

“I heard that same voice again….God doesn’t need my help making something great. He already did it!!!!!! I wish I could share all that is going on behind the scenes but just keep watching…. The greatest decision I ever made was to follow God even when I didn’t understand His plan.”

