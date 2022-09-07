Share
News

2020 Portland Riot Attendee Whose Charges Were Dropped Arrested in Child Sex Sting

 By Matthew Holloway  September 7, 2022 at 2:41pm
Share

Aubrey Ryan Quinn-Ward was arrested multiple times during the antifa riots of 2020 in Portland, Oregon, The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngô reported Monday. But his most recent arrest involved a far different crime.

Quinn-Ward was caught in a sting operation to capture online pedophiles, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that the 25-year-old was one of five men snared by law enforcement officers posing as children on social media after arranging to meet with them for sex.

In addition to Quinn-Ward, the men arrested were identified as Chad Gruelle, Nicholas Smith, John Bucher and Michael King.

Trending:
Middle School Sends All Students Home After 8th-Grader Is Found Dead on Campus

Quinn-Ward and the others face charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, both felonies, according to the news release.

In spite of that, he was released without bail the very next day, Ngô reported.

The Portland man pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Quinn-Ward had been arrested twice in connection with the antifa rioting that plagued Portland in 2020, according to Ngô.

One arrest came on July 17, 2020, the 50th consecutive night of violent demonstrations in the Oregon city, after rioters blocked the exits and attempted to burn down the downtown Justice Center.

Quinn-Ward was subsequently charged with “felony rioting, escaping from police, resisting arrest, interfering with officers and disorderly conduct,” Ngô reported. However, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office waived his $36,500 bail, along with that of other suspects.

Related:
Watch: Pregnant Mother Dragged by Hair in Broad Daylight - Ambushed by Teenager

He was arrested again on Aug. 25, 2020, during what Ngô described as a “direct action attack that drew around 300 violent extremists,” with rioters setting several fires at the Portland Police Association Union Hall.

Quinn-Ward was caught on video being arrested while attempting to flee the scene after the attack, according to the report.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt dropped felony rioting charges against Quinn-Ward in this incident as well.

In a statement to The Western Journal, Schmidt’s office said, “Aubrey Quinn-Ward had two cases with our office on Riot charges in 2020.

“One of the cases was declined because there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Quinn-Ward caused property damage or resisted arrest which were the two key elements of the charge he was arrested for.

“In the other, there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal incident occurred.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




2020 Portland Riot Attendee Whose Charges Were Dropped Arrested in Child Sex Sting
Hillary Clinton Posts Provably False Lies, Gets Completely Blasted in the Comments
AOC Appears on the Cover of Men's Magazine GQ, Lectures Men About 'Masculinity'
Would-Be Carjacker Messes with the Wrong Man, Gets Run Over and Dragged While Driver Dodges Bullets
[RETRACTED] Kamala Harris Caught in Another Lie as Story on 'Youth Activism' Crumbles Under Microscope
See more...

Conversation