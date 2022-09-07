2020 Portland Riot Attendee Whose Charges Were Dropped Arrested in Child Sex Sting

Aubrey Ryan Quinn-Ward was arrested multiple times during the antifa riots of 2020 in Portland, Oregon, The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngô reported Monday. But his most recent arrest involved a far different crime.

Quinn-Ward was caught in a sting operation to capture online pedophiles, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that the 25-year-old was one of five men snared by law enforcement officers posing as children on social media after arranging to meet with them for sex.

In addition to Quinn-Ward, the men arrested were identified as Chad Gruelle, Nicholas Smith, John Bucher and Michael King.

Quinn-Ward and the others face charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, both felonies, according to the news release.

In spite of that, he was released without bail the very next day, Ngô reported.

The Portland man pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Quinn-Ward had been arrested twice in connection with the antifa rioting that plagued Portland in 2020, according to Ngô.

Child sex predator suspect Aubrey Ryan Quinn-Ward was repeatedly arrested at Antifa riots in Portland in 2020. His felony cases were dropped every time by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. https://t.co/NkF3AISGGY — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2022

One arrest came on July 17, 2020, the 50th consecutive night of violent demonstrations in the Oregon city, after rioters blocked the exits and attempted to burn down the downtown Justice Center.

Quinn-Ward was subsequently charged with “felony rioting, escaping from police, resisting arrest, interfering with officers and disorderly conduct,” Ngô reported. However, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office waived his $36,500 bail, along with that of other suspects.

He was arrested again on Aug. 25, 2020, during what Ngô described as a “direct action attack that drew around 300 violent extremists,” with rioters setting several fires at the Portland Police Association Union Hall.

Quinn-Ward was caught on video being arrested while attempting to flee the scene after the attack, according to the report.

Far-left extremism appears to run in the family for child sex predator suspect & #Antifa militant, Aubrey Quinn-Ward. His sister, now trans brother, Callen Quinn-Ward (left), was also arrested at an Antifa riot in 2020. That case was also quickly dropped. https://t.co/ydlcXs0k0W — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2022

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt dropped felony rioting charges against Quinn-Ward in this incident as well.

In a statement to The Western Journal, Schmidt’s office said, “Aubrey Quinn-Ward had two cases with our office on Riot charges in 2020.

“One of the cases was declined because there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Quinn-Ward caused property damage or resisted arrest which were the two key elements of the charge he was arrested for.

“In the other, there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal incident occurred.”

