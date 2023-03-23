Parler Share
25-Year-Old NFL Player Announces He's Stepping Away from Football After Being Diagnosed with Cancer in 'Somewhat of a Miraculous' Way

 By George C. Upper III  March 23, 2023 at 7:12am
In a series of Wednesday night tweets, former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced that he was “stepping away” from professional football after a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The 25-year-old said the diagnosis came through “somewhat of a miraculous process” during a routine medical examination by the New Orleans Saints’ medical staff.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau wrote. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saints’ medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a** and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

AMDG is an abbreviation for the Latin Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam, which translates as “for the greater glory of God.” It’s the motto of the Society of Jesus, probably better known as the Jesuits. Moreau played college ball at Louisiana State University, but attended a Jesuit high school.

Moreau played for the Raiders for four years following the 2019 NFL draft, entering free agency this year.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma affects the immune system, causing swelling and growths throughout the body because of overproduction of lymphocytes, a type of immune bloody cell, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Advances in diagnosis and treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma have helped give people with this disease the chance for a full recovery,” according to the clinic’s website.

That’s certainly what well-wishers on Twitter were hoping for.

“The 5-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is now about 89%,” the American Cancer Society says, although there are of course many factors that could affect an individual’s chances of survival and recovery.

Some of those, such as age and overall health, would certainly seem to be on Moreau’s side.

Conversation