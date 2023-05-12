Share
News
Sports

Rising 22-Year-Old Boxer Unexpectedly Collapses After Fight and Dies

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  May 12, 2023 at 3:12pm
Share

A 22-year-old up-and-coming Filipino bantamweight boxer collapsed in the ring just after a May 6 bout and was hospitalized with what was later diagnosed as a brain hemorrhage.

Four days later, Kenneth Egano died of his injuries, Boxing Scene reported.

It was only his eighth contest as a professional fighter.

“Egano collapsed in his corner while waiting for the scorecards to be tallied. He was rushed away on a stretcher and taken to Imus Doctors Hospital,” the site reported.

There, he was placed into a coma, but he died Wednesday, according to the report.

Trending:
Major American Retailer Puts Wokeness on Full Display: Pride Books for Kids, Rainbow Items for Babies

Egano had been taking part in a match at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in the Philippine city of Cavite.

The match was promoted by fellow Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and was featured on his weekly televised series, “Blow by Blow,” Boxing News Online reported.

Are combat sports safe?

“Blow by Blow” posted the announcement of Egano’s death Wednesday in a Facebook message, calling it a “Sad day for Blow by Blow. Sad day for Philippine boxing.”

“The whole Blow by Blow family is deeply saddened by the news that one of our beloved fighters, Kenneth Egano, has joined our creator this afternoon. Kenneth was one of Blow by Blow’s best young pugilists and had a potential to be a future champion,” the organization said in the message.

“Rest in peace, Kenneth Egano. You will be missed.”



Egano’s opponent in that last fight, Jason Facularin, posted a message to Egano on Facebook.

Related:
President of El Salvador Touts Success of Gang Crackdown - But Fact-Check Shows He's Not There Yet

The translated message read, in part, “[You’re] the best man … I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best but why did it happen to us. Sorry if it happened … I hope you’re in a good place.”

After Egano’s death, Boxing Scene quoted Pacquiao as saying, “There is nothing more precious than human life.”

Pacquiao, often vilified for being pro-life, added: “Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line.

“Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

Pacquiao had pledged to cover the young man’s medical bills.

Egano was declared the winner in his final fight, putting his stats at 7 wins, one loss and three knockouts.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.




Rising 22-Year-Old Boxer Unexpectedly Collapses After Fight and Dies
Sheriff's Deputy Dead After Apparently Trying to Protect 6-Year-Old Son from Vicious Animal
Natalee Holloway Case Gets Major Update After Gov't Makes Decision on Fate of Top Suspect
Watch: Dem Feinstein Returns to Senate - Once She Gets Out of Car, It's Clear Things Still Aren't Good
Cops Pull Over Man Wearing Bud Light Can Costume - Then Arrest Him for Drunk Driving
See more...

Conversation