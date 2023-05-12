A 22-year-old up-and-coming Filipino bantamweight boxer collapsed in the ring just after a May 6 bout and was hospitalized with what was later diagnosed as a brain hemorrhage.

Four days later, Kenneth Egano died of his injuries, Boxing Scene reported.

It was only his eighth contest as a professional fighter.

“Egano collapsed in his corner while waiting for the scorecards to be tallied. He was rushed away on a stretcher and taken to Imus Doctors Hospital,” the site reported.

There, he was placed into a coma, but he died Wednesday, according to the report.

Manny Pacquiao promised to shoulder the medical needs of boxer Kenneth Egano, who is now in a coma at a hospital in Cavite.

After his win last Saturday, he collapsed.

Pacquiao said, “there is nothing more precious than human life,”#PrayersForEgano#ThankYouPacquiao pic.twitter.com/el1cv22ulE — RMN Sports (@RMNSportsCenter) May 7, 2023

Egano had been taking part in a match at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in the Philippine city of Cavite.

The match was promoted by fellow Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and was featured on his weekly televised series, “Blow by Blow,” Boxing News Online reported.

“Blow by Blow” posted the announcement of Egano’s death Wednesday in a Facebook message, calling it a “Sad day for Blow by Blow. Sad day for Philippine boxing.”

“The whole Blow by Blow family is deeply saddened by the news that one of our beloved fighters, Kenneth Egano, has joined our creator this afternoon. Kenneth was one of Blow by Blow’s best young pugilists and had a potential to be a future champion,” the organization said in the message.

“Rest in peace, Kenneth Egano. You will be missed.”







Egano’s opponent in that last fight, Jason Facularin, posted a message to Egano on Facebook.

The translated message read, in part, “[You’re] the best man … I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best but why did it happen to us. Sorry if it happened … I hope you’re in a good place.”

After Egano’s death, Boxing Scene quoted Pacquiao as saying, “There is nothing more precious than human life.”

Pacquiao, often vilified for being pro-life, added: “Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line.

“Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

Pacquiao had pledged to cover the young man’s medical bills.

Egano was declared the winner in his final fight, putting his stats at 7 wins, one loss and three knockouts.

