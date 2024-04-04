Boxing legend Mike Tyson is “scared to death” of his upcoming exhibition match against Jake Paul, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Tyson, 57, said he is not necessarily afraid of Paul, 27.

“Iron Mike” explained that when feels apprehensive about any given situation — such as fighting someone less than half his age — he goes for it.

Tyson told Hannity that he can’t wait to get into the ring in Texas in July and that he has been training daily.

“I have a weird personality,” he said. “I don’t think it’s weird, though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it.”

The former heavyweight champ recalled fighting Roy Jones Jr. four years ago and admitted he was afraid then.

“I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old — 54, 53 — and I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it,” he said. “And that’s my personality.”

“Right now, I’m scared to death,” Tyson added. “But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it’s reality — and in reality, I’m invincible.”







The fear won’t last, he clarified.

Will you be watching the fight? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

“I always believed that adversity and nervousness, it like pretty much catapulted me into success,” Tyson explained. “If I didn’t have these feelings, I wouldn’t go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight.

“Without them, I would never go in the ring.”

The former champ also joked about Paul’s beginnings as a dancing teen YouTuber, but clarified he would not underestimate his opponent.

“I seen a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances,” Tyson told Hannity. “That’s not the guy I’m gonna be fighting.”

“This guy is gonna come, he’s gonna try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s gonna be greatly mistaken,” he concluded.

Paula and Tyson will square off on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The exhibition bout will be streamed live on Netflix.

The fight will come 19 years after Tyon retired during a match against Kevin McBride in June 2005.

“I don’t have the stomach for this anymore,” he told reporters at the time, the Los Angeles Times reported. “I most likely won’t fight anymore. I’m not going to disrespect the sport by losing to this caliber of fighters.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.