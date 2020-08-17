SECTIONS
3 Police Officers Shot While Trying To End Hostage Situation

Police officers take up their stations near a house in Cedar Park, Texas, on Sunday during a hostage situation that left three officers wounded.Police officers take up their stations near a house in Cedar Park, Texas, on Sunday during a hostage situation that left three officers wounded. The gunman surrendered Monday. (Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 17, 2020 at 2:13am
A hostage situation finally ended Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

Cedar Park Police announced on Twitter that the man and his mother “had come out of the house peacefully” around 9 a.m.


An hour earlier, police held a news conference and announced that the man had released his brother, sister and a family pet.

Police had been in negotiations with the man for more than 16 hours since the officers were wounded Sunday afternoon at the home in Cedar Park, interim police chief Mike Harmon said.

The man’s mother had called the police after he kicked in the door of the home.

His name wasn’t immediately released by police.

Harmon said earlier Monday that the negotiations were “delicate” but that they were hopeful the man would surrender peacefully.

“Our negotiations team has been doing an outstanding job throughout the night.”

In a scene that underscored just how dangerous police work is in the contemporary United States,  two of the wounded officers have been treated and released from a hospital, Harmon said Monday morning.

The third officer was undergoing surgery.

Harmon said Sunday that the police department had a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

And Abbott wasn’t alone.

“We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers,” Abbott said in his statement, “and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







