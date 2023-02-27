Parler Share
31-Year-Old Former Mets Pitching Prospect Dies of Sudden Heart Attack

 By Johnathan Jones  February 27, 2023 at 3:09pm
Former New York Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko died at the age of 31 on Sunday of a suspected heart attack.

NBC News reported Pobereyko was in his apartment in a Chicago suburb on Friday when he collapsed. He died two days later and his family is searching for answers.

The relief pitcher’s brother Daniel Pobereyko told NBC News his brother was found by his girlfriend in the apartment. The family expressed shock and described the young talent as in good health.

Daniel Pobereyko said the family visited Matt just a week before his death and nothing about him was out of the ordinary.

“For what we know now, there’s really no leads,” the brother stated. “They saw him earlier in the week and he seemed to be perfectly fine.”

The family is awaiting the results of an autopsy, but Daniel said his brother “dropped” out of nowhere.

“He just dropped and that’s all we know,” Daniel said. “We don’t know. There’s nothing outstanding on the autopsy. But from what I understand he would have gotten a clean bill of health if he had a pulse.”

According to NBC, it could take the DuPage County Coroner nearly months to pin down an official cause of death. For now, Powereyko’s sudden death is listed as a heart attack “pending further investigation.”

The 6’3″ college standout from Indiana had been a member of the Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League just before his death.

The team honored him on Twitter:

“We report the unfortunate news of the death of Matt Pobereyko, due to a heart attack that ended his life,” a translation of the tweet reads.

The team added, “Matt had a great winter where he was listed as the punch king. Directive, staff, coaching staff and players unite for his eternal rest.”

He was also honored online across the minors:

Pobereyko was born in Hammon, Indiana, on Dec. 24, 1991. He played his high school career at the Bishop Noll Institute in the city.

The righthander attended Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Johnathan Jones
