327 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Texas as Southern Border Crisis Spirals Out of Control

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested more than 320 illegal immigrants on Tuesday along the southern border in two large apprehensions that included citizens from five countries.

The first encounter reported by the CBP noted that on Tuesday, “McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 181 noncitizens in Havana, Texas. The group consisted of 141 family members, 25 noncitizen unaccompanied children, and 15 migrant adults.”

“They are nationals from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Colombia. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.”

In a second encounter on Wednesday morning, “Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 146 migrants near La Grulla, Texas.

“The migrants are nationals from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.”

The statement noted these stops were not isolated.

“RGV agents have encountered over 90 large groups of more than 100 people this fiscal year,” it said.

In addition, photos surfaced on Wednesday that revealed the overcrowded conditions in the Rio Grande Valley sector, “including massive groups of what appear to be unaccompanied minors.”

Last week, Border Patrol apprehended a record 834 unaccompanied children along the nation’s southern border in a single day.

“Biden’s open border policy is a disaster,” Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted.

The record number does not even include children from Mexico, most of whom, the report added, “will be repatriated and will not remain in CBP custody.”

In addition to the 834 unaccompanied migrant children, the Wednesday report recorded 2,784 children in the custody of Customs and Border Protection and 591 transferred out of CBP custody.

A total of 14,523 migrant children were in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, while 612 children were discharged from HHS care.

The updated statistics also noted the 30-day average of unaccompanied children apprehended and placed into CBP custody has reached 512 children per day.

“The rise in unaccompanied children coming across the southern border began in February, shortly after the Biden administration commenced,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Up until this point, children were sent back to their home countries to avoid filling government immigration facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Biden announced early on that the DHS would no longer immediately turn away children, as had been the policy since Trump imposed the public health measure in March 2020.”

“Preliminary government data indicates the U.S. will exceed the 19,000 mark for single children taken into custody in July, surpassing the March record,” the Examiner report added. “That number does not include children who show up at the border with a family member.”

